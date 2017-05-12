Transactions: Chargers agree to terms with Tre Boston

Tre Boston has found a new home in sunny Southern California.

The former Panthers safety agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday. The team later confirmed the move on Monday.

Boston initially announced the news on his Twitter account, saying he was deciding between signing with the Chargers, Bills and Steelers.

The Panthers waived the fourth-year safety on May 2 after signing his replacement in Mike Adams. Boston started 16 of 42 games played for Carolina in his three seasons there, tallying 108 combined tackles, two sacks and three interceptions.

Boston fills a need for the playoff-hungry Chargers, who were expected by many draft analysts to select either a cornerback or safety with the seventh overall pick. Instead of picking safety Malik Hooker at No. 7, Los Angeles opted for wide receiver Mike Williams. The Chargers didn't address the secondary until the fourth round when they chose Miami free safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

Boston has an opportunity to start Week 1 if he can impress at a shallow safety position that includes starters Jahleel Addae and Dwight Lowery.

Here are Friday's other notable transactions:

1. Sidney Jones is officially under contract. The Philadelphia Eagles signed the second-round cornerback to his four-year, $6.14 million rookie deal on Friday. Saddled with an Achilles injury that could keep him out until midseason, Jones will have his base salary fully guaranteed if he's on the non-football injury list for the year.

2. Derek Newton won't see the field any time soon in Houston. The Texans placed the right tackle on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Friday, sidelining Newton for 2017. The tackle is still recovering after tearing both patellar tendons in a Week 7 loss in 2016. Newton had started 56 consecutive games before the injury. Chris Clark will continue to fill in at the right tackle position.