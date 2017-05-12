Former NFL WR Michael Jackson killed in motorcycle crash

Former NFL wide receiver Michael Jackson, who played eight seasons with the Browns and Ravens in the 1990s, was killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning, Louisiana State Police confirmed to NFL.com. He was 48.

According to a Louisiana State Police news release, Jackson crashed into a car moving across lanes on U.S. Highway 51 in Tangipahoa, Louisiana, around 1 a.m. CDT.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman, was reversing out of a parking space before the vehicle backed across lanes on the highway. Jackson was travelling "at a high rate of speed" when he hit the driver's side door and penetrated the vehicle. The driver of the car also was killed in the collision.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and blood samples from the scene were taken for analysis.

Jackson, a teammate of Brett Favre's at Southern Mississippi, was selected by the Browns in the sixth round of the 1991 NFL Draft. He played eight NFL seasons, staying with the team when it relocated to Baltimore. He finished with more than 700 receiving yards in three of his first five seasons and posted career highs in receptions (76), yards (1,201) and touchdowns (14 -- tied for most in league) in 1996.

Jackson tallied 5,393 receiving yards and 46 touchdowns before retiring at age 29. He served as the mayor of the Village of Tangipahoa from 2009-12.

Both the Browns and Ravens expressed their condolences on Twitter, as did former Browns coach Bill Belichick.

Michael Jackson was more than a great player, he was a great man.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace.