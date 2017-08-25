Top 150 college football players for 2017: Nos. 1-10

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter revealed his initial ranking of college football's top 150 players in May. Now, with the college football season getting underway, he unveils an updated version of his top 150. Click through the tabs above to see the full rankings.

Here are Nos. 1-10 in my rankings of CFB's best players heading into the 2017 season:

1. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: Oliver was the most impressive freshman defender in recent college football history. He'll be a constant thorn in the side of offenses for the foreseeable future.

2. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville: Jackson did not end the year on a high note, but his talent as a thrower and runner gives him a great chance to be the first repeat Heisman winner since Archie Griffin.

3. Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Darnold is considered the nation's top young quarterback in NFL scouting circles due to his physical attributes and mental aptitude. He'll carry his young receiving corps in 2017.

4. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma: The former walk-on and Texas Tech transfer could be a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second year in a row. His mobility, toughness and ability to stretch the field help him overcome a lack of size to be a dangerous offensive threat.

5. Derwin James, S, Florida State: James was injured two games into last season, but will be full throttle in 2017. The tall, long safety is a secure tackler against the run and has the ball skills to create turnovers in coverage.

6. Connor Williams, OT, Texas: Athletic, physically imposing, well-balanced, stout ... there's not much negative to say about Williams. He's the top offensive lineman in college football.

7. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State: Barkley is an elusive and strong back. He's able to carry the mail and break off the big play. He figures large in Penn State's return to national prominence.

8. Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan: Michigan got everything it expected last season from the five-star recruit. His size and athleticism on the edge makes him a tough ask outside and an excellent pass rusher inside.

9. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming: It's fitting for the Cowboys to have a gunslinger at quarterback. Allen's arm strength, mobility, and willingness to throw all over the field make him an intriguing prospect.

10. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU: Leonard Fournette's ankle injury gave Guice a chance to show his wares last season. His power and foot quickness allow him to blast through tackles in a Jerome Bettis-like fashion.

