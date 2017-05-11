Transactions roundup: Chicago Bears cut Eddie Royal

The Chicago Bears released the most senior member of their offense on Thursday.

Chicago cut veteran wide receiver Eddie Royal after two seasons with the team. Royal was due $5 million in 2017, but will now count nothing against the Bears' cap number.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Royal is still struggling to recover from a turf toe injury and, despite progressing well, was "not ready yet."

An expensive option at a position the team addressed in the offseason, Royal ended up an expendable part of Chicago's rebuild. The 10-year veteran recorded 70 receptions and 607 yards in 18 games over two seasons in Chicago.

The Bears are hoping new additions Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton and Rueben Randle can pick up that slack in spades.

Chicago is also slated to meet with free-agent wideout Victor Cruz on Monday. Younger but more injury-prone than Royal, Cruz could be an intriguing replacement.

The Bears announced concurrently that they waived defensive lineman Will Sutton, fullback Paul Lasike and offensive lineman Cornelius Edison. Entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, Sutton is a surprising cut until you factor in that he was owed nearly $2 million in 2017, per Spotrac.

In other news, Chicago signed fourth-round running back Tarik Cohen and fifth-round offensive lineman Jordan Morgan to their four-year rookie deals.

Here are Thursday's other notable transactions and rumblings:

1. Might we see a Cruz-Coughlin reunion in Duval? The former Giants wide receiver will visit his ex-coach in Jacksonville on May 23, per NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. The connection makes sense from a personal perspective, but it's safe to wonder if the Jaguars have room in their crowded wide receiver room for an oft-injured veteran.

2. The Green Bay Packers signed cornerback Kevin King, the first pick of the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft at No. 33 overall, to his rookie contract.

3. James Conner is officially under contract in the Steel City. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed the former Pittsburgh Panther and their third-round selection to his rookie deal on Thursday.

4. The Los Angeles Chargers locked down Forrest Lamp on Thursday, signing the second-round guard to his four-year rookie deal.

5. Second-round cornerback Quincy Wilson signed his rookie deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.