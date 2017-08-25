Top 150 college football players for 2017: Nos. 31-40

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter revealed his initial ranking of college football's top 150 players in May. Now, with the college football season getting underway, he unveils an updated version of his top 150. Click through the tabs above to see the full rankings.

Here are Nos. 31-40 in my rankings of CFB's best players heading into the 2017 season:

31. Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State: Hubbard's an excellent all-around defender, able to hold his ground in the run game and chase the quarterback.

32. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss: Little will make his way up this list if he blossoms in his sophomore year. When given a chance last season, the top recruit in the 2016 class looked quick and strong at left tackle.

33. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: Expectations are high for the younger brother of Joey Bosa. Nick showed glimpses of great talent in 2016, and should be stronger this year without losing his agility or passion for the game.

34. Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma: The son of the late Orlando "Zeus" Brown, who started at left tackle during his 11-year NFL career, is also a mountain of a man. While his lateral agility could improve, his pure size and length make him nearly impossible to get around.

35. Luke Falk, QB, Washington State: Coach Mike Leach is having Falk work his magic in the Air Raid scheme, distributing the ball all over the field. He loses some of his top targets from last year, though; scouts will be interested to see how he adjusts.

36. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: Despite weighing 300 pounds, Wilkins played strong-side defensive end for the Tigers last season. The junior could play inside or outside in the pros, depending on the system.

37. Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M: Kirk has a running back's build, and cut-back ability. He uses those attributes as an effective receiver (led team with 928 yards in 2017) and returner (three punt return scores last year).

38. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama: Ridley doesn't get a chance to touch the ball as often as he should in Alabama's offense, but he's electric when the pigskin hits his hands.

39. Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State: Chubb is a similar player to former Kansas State star end Jordan Willis. He's thick and relentless, and should be an All-ACC pick for the Wolfpack in 2017.

40. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: The sky's the limit for Ferrell, who became a force late in his redshirt freshman season. A healthy 2017 will have ACC quarterbacks and running backs shaking in their boots when they run to his side of the field.

