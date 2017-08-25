Top 150 college football players for 2017: Nos. 41-50

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter revealed his initial ranking of college football's top 150 players in May. Now, with the college football season getting underway, he unveils an updated version of his top 150. Click through the tabs above to see the full rankings.

Here are Nos. 41-50 in my rankings of CFB's best players heading into the 2017 season:

41. Jalen Hurts, QB, Alabama: Hurts is still learning how to be a pocket passer, but he's certainly able to make plays with his arm on the run -- and Alabama used him as a runner regularly due to his athleticism and toughness.

42. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC: A dynamic ball carrier who's speedy and elusive. Jones is not afraid of contact. Jones and QB Sam Darnold should help USC score a lot of points this fall.

43. Vita Vea, DT, Washington: You don't see many 330-pound players move as well as Vea. His combination of strength at the point of attack and quickness in the backfield has scouts' attention.

44. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama: With Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson departing for the NFL, Payne is the new leader of Alabama's vaunted defensive line. He will make life difficult for running backs and quarterbacks alike this season.

45. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State: Washington and quarterback Mason Rudolph returned for their senior years to lead the Cowboys to a Big 12 title. He's tough fighting for the ball in the air and quick enough to separate downfield.

46. Troy Fumagalli, TE, Wisconsin: The Badgers' passing game uses Fumagalli as a crutch because of his size, reliable routes, and strong hands. He'll be an excellent pro.

47. Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State: As a redshirt freshman, Francois had his ups and downs. The Seminoles are banking on his ability to smooth out the ride in 2017, using his mobility and live arm to challenge for an ACC title.

48. Quin Blanding, S, Virginia: Blanding's a tackling machine and looks to be the next college safety who'll move to a hybrid linebacker spot at the next level.

49. Ahmmon Richards, WR, Miami (Fla.): An amazing talent, Richards is as smooth off the line as any receiver I've seen in recent years. He's not only a fast strider, but has great hands and can make defenders miss with stop-start action.

50. Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State: Active and stout, Nnadi makes an impact for the Seminoles on nearly every play.

