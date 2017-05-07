Cincinnati Bengals WR John Ross signs rookie contract

The Cincinnati Bengals signed first-round draft pick John Ross to his rookie contract, the team announced on Sunday.

The receiver signed a four-year, $17.1 million contract with a $10.6 million signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Bengals also agreed to pay Ross his full 2017 base salary if he's on the non-football injury list, Rapoport added.

Ross, the former University of Washington wide receiver, clocked a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, breaking the record previously set by Chris Johnson in 2008 (4.24).

"It's great for John that this part of it is out of the way," said Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. "This gives him the opportunity to focus on finishing school and then football, and I think that's important."

The team inked linebacker Carl Lawson (fourth-round selection) to a four-year deal, as well.