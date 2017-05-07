Lamar Miller: Foreman's power will help Texans' O

The Houston Texans bolstered their running back corps last week by adding former University of Texas back D'Onta Foreman in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The addition will help alleviate the workload for the team's starting running back (and workhorse) Lamar Miller, who carried the ball 268 times for 1,073 yards last season.

"It's good to have (Foreman) on the team," Miller said Saturday via the Houston Chronicle. "I'm looking forward to working with him. I think he'll help this team out a lot, the power that he brings. I think it's a good addition."

Miller missed the Texans' final two regular-season tilts due to injury. Head coach Bill O'Brien admitted that the team relied too heavily on Miller throughout the season -- especially with the team's passing woes.

"I think he probably carried it a little bit too much early on," O'Brien said. "We were very, very dependent on him because he's that type of player. He's a guy that shows up every day, he's in excellent condition, plays through pain. Had an ankle, shoulder, ribs -- played through all of it, practiced through all of it. He's what you're looking for when you talk about a teammate and a guy in your locker room.

"I think you know, 30 carries in a couple games, things like that, that's probably a little bit too much. We feel like we have a pretty diverse group of running backs so I think in order to get him at his best in January, we probably need to cut down on that early in the year."

With some uncertainty still lingering with the passing game, having a healthy Miller and Foreman helps lessen the pressure on whoever is under center come September -- whether that is Tom Savage or rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"I feel good," Miller said. "I was just taking care of my body, rehabbing and getting back on track. Right now, my body feels good."