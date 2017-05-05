Gareon Conley not sure 'where things stand' on investigation

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley said he "doesn't know where things stand" regarding the Cleveland Police Department's ongoing investigation into a rape accusation made against him last month.

Speaking to NFL Network's Steve Wyche following the first day of Raiders rookie minicamp on Friday, Conley provided some details about his meeting with Cleveland police on Monday.

"I don't know where things stand, but I know the meeting went well," Conley said. "And it's just another way to prove my innocence -- a step further. But they haven't said anything about where I stand right now."

Speaking to a group of reporters after workouts, Conley added: "It's tough to think about it and all, but I try not to think about, just try to worry about what I'm doing out here right now ... football is like a stress reliever for me."

A woman accused Conley of raping her at a downtown Cleveland hotel on April 9. The former Ohio State cornerback, who was drafted No. 24 overall by the Raiders last week, has vehemently denied the accusation. He has not been charged or arrested and no warrant has been issued.

Conley's attorney, Kevin Spellacy, told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport his client gave a statement and provided a DNA sample during his meeting with police. Spellacy also said the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and it could be 6-8 weeks before a decision is made on whether or not it will pursue charges.