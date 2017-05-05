2017 NFL Draft first-round signing tracker

The 2017 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with our tracker below.

Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions occur

1. DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

2. QB Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

3. DE Solomon Thomas, San Francisco 49ers

4. RB Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

5. WR Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans

6. S Jamal Adams, New York Jets

7. WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

8. RB Christian McCaffrey, Panthers: Signed four-year deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

9. WR John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals

10. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

11. CB Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

12. QB Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

13. LB Haason Reddick, Arizona Cardinals

14. DE Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles

15. S Malik Hooker, Indianapolis Colts

16. CB Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens: Signed four-year deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

17. DE Jonathan Allen, Washington Redskins

18. CB Adoree' Jackson, Tennessee Titans

19. TE O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. OT Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos

21. LB Jarrad Davis, Detroit Lions

22. OLB Charles Harris, Miami Dolphins

23. TE Evan Engram, New York Giants

24. CB Gareon Conley, Oakland Raiders

25. S Jabrill Peppers, Cleveland Browns

26. DE Takkarist McKinley, Atlanta Falcons

27. CB Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills

28. DE Taco Charlton, Dallas Cowboys

29. TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

30. OLB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

31. LB Reuben Foster, San Francisco 49ers

32. OT Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints