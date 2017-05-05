2017 NFL Draft first-round signing tracker

The 2017 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with our tracker below.
Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions occur
1. DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
2. QB Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears
3. DE Solomon Thomas, San Francisco 49ers
4. RB Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars
5. WR Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans
6. S Jamal Adams, New York Jets
7. WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
8. RB Christian McCaffrey, Panthers: Signed four-year deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
9. WR John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals
10. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
11. CB Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
12. QB Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
13. LB Haason Reddick, Arizona Cardinals
14. DE Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles
15. S Malik Hooker, Indianapolis Colts
16. CB Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens: Signed four-year deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
17. DE Jonathan Allen, Washington Redskins
18. CB Adoree' Jackson, Tennessee Titans
19. TE O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. OT Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos
21. LB Jarrad Davis, Detroit Lions
22. OLB Charles Harris, Miami Dolphins
23. TE Evan Engram, New York Giants
24. CB Gareon Conley, Oakland Raiders
25. S Jabrill Peppers, Cleveland Browns
26. DE Takkarist McKinley, Atlanta Falcons
27. CB Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills
28. DE Taco Charlton, Dallas Cowboys
29. TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
30. OLB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
31. LB Reuben Foster, San Francisco 49ers
32. OT Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints