2017 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 29-32

Let's take a look at the draft hauls of the 32 teams in the league. In putting this list together, I looked at how teams addressed their needs, operated within the confines of their draft picks and sprinkled in my own assessments of some of their selections. My rankings continue with teams 29-32.

29. Oakland Raiders

Draft picks: Gareon Conley (No. 24 overall), Obi Melifonwu (No. 56 overall), Eddie Vanderdoes (No. 88 overall), David Sharpe (No. 129 overall), Marquel Lee (No. 167 overall), Shalom Luani (No. 221 overall), Jylan Ware (No. 231 overall), Elijah Hood (No. 242 overall), Treyvon Hester (No. 244 overall)

This draft might have been the exact same if Al Davis were making the picks. Obviously, there is an inherent concern with drafting a Gareon Conley considering the the accusation against him, which he has vehemently denied. He's a very talented player. DB Obi Melifonwu is the freakiest athlete of the draft, although he's not the most consistent on tape. Offensive tackle David Sharpe has rare size, while Jylan Ware has rare athleticism and length. Size speed and length peppered this entire draft for Oakland.

30. Detroit Lions

Draft picks: Jarrad Davis (No. 21 overall), Teez Tabor (No. 53 overall), Kenny Golladay (No. 96 overall), Jalen Reeves-Maybin (No. 124 overall), Michael Roberts (No. 127 overall), Jamal Agnew (No. 165 overall), Jeremiah Ledbetter (No. 205 overall), Brad Kaaya (No. 215 overall), Pat O'Connor (No. 250 overall)

The Lions were starving for help at linebacker and got their man in Jarrad Davis in Round One. They added more talent at the position in Jaylen Reeves-Maybin. Teez Tabor's slow 40-yard-dash times failed to scare off the Lions, but we'll find out if that was a mistake. The Lions found players to fill needs, but I don't believe this will go down as a memorable draft for them.

31. Miami Dolphins

Draft picks: Charles Harris (No. 22 overall), Raekwon McMillan (No. 54 overall), Cordrea Tankersley (No. 97 overall), Isaac Asiata (No. 164 overall), Davon Godchaux (No. 178 overall), Vincent Taylor (No. 194 overall), Isaiah Ford (No. 237 overall)

The Dolphins were thrilled to have pass rusher Charles Harris fall to them, but it's important that he has space to operate, as he lacks power at the point of attack. LB Raekwon McMillan and CB Cordrea Tankersley have production and experience at winning programs, but might not be plus starters on the next level. Outside of OG Isaac Asiata, I was not a fan of what the Dolphins did on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7).

32. New York Giants

Draft picks: Evan Engram (No. 23 overall), Dalvin Tomlinson (No. 55 overall), Davis Webb (No. 87 overall), Wayne Gallman (No. 140 overall), Avery Moss (No. 167 overall), Adam Bisnowaty (No. 200 overall)

The Giants draft was more mortar than brick. Evan Engram should be an outstanding playmaking addition to a potent passing game, while DT Dalvin Tomlinson adds quality depth and a potential future starter. I never understood the hype on QB Davis Webb while watching the tape, but I do think that DE Avery Moss has the talent to surprise as a fifth-rounder. They failed to find a left tackle in this draft, though.

