2017 NFL Draft: Teams that added most talent (9-16)

Our look at the teams that added the most talent in the 2017 NFL Draft, based on NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt's Hot 150 prospect rankings, continues with teams ranked 8-16.

9. Green Bay Packers

Score: 411 points (5 players)

The skinny: The Packers are another team that cracks the top 10 despite not making a first-round pick. Green Bay went defense-heavy early in the draft, adding some much-needed reinforcements to its secondary with its top two picks.

The players (points):

No. 28: Kevin King (123)

No. 39: Josh Jones (112)

No. 64: Malachi Dupre (87)

No. 90: Vince Biegel (61)

No. 123: Montravius Adams (28)

10. Miami Dolphins

Score: 402 points (5 players)

The skinny: The Dolphins addressed all of their major needs, as they focused on defense in this draft, and edged out the Bengals by the slimmest of margins to crack the top 10.

The players (points):

No. 17: Charles Harris (134)

No. 58: Davon Godchaux (93)

No. 73: Raekwon McMillan (78)

No. 84: Isaac Asiata (67)

No. 121: Cordrea Tankersley (30)

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Score: 401 points (4 players)

The skinny: Cincinnati's high ranking might be surprising, since its second-round pick, Joe Mixon, was not ranked in Brandt's Hot 150. Landing Willis in Round 3 and Malone and Lawson in Round 4 have the potential to be great values.

The players (points):

No. 10: John Ross (141)

No. 40: Jordan Willis (111)

No. 76: Josh Malone (75)

No. 77: Carl Lawson (74)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

Score: 400 points (5 players)

The skinny: The Steelers are the lowest-ranked AFC North team on our list, but that's a sign of how well the division's teams did in this draft. Pittsburgh is one of only three teams (Browns and Saints) to draft five players from Brandt's top 100.

The players (points):

No. 36: JuJu Smith-Schuster (115)

No. 60: T.J. Watt (91)

No. 83: Joshua Dobbs (68)

No. 85: Cameron Sutton (66)

No. 91: James Conner (60)

13. Houston Texans

Score: 393 points (5 players)

The skinny: The Texans were bold, trading all the way from No. 25 to No. 12 to grab Watson. They picked a Hot 150 player with each of their first five picks.

The players (points):

No. 9: Deshaun Watson (142)

No. 46: Zach Cunningham (105)

No. 88: D'Onta Foreman (63)

No. 97: Julie'n Davenport (54)

No. 122: Carlos Watkins (29)

14. Carolina Panthers

Score: 391 points (4 players)

The skinny: Help is on the way for Cam Newton and the Carolina offense. GM Dave Gettlemen landed two of the versatile offensive weapons in the draft in McCaffrey and Samuel.

The players (points):

No. 12: Christian McCaffrey (139)

No. 35: Curtis Samuel (116)

No. 55: Daeshon Hall (94)

No. 109: Taylor Moton (42)

15. Indianapolis Colts

Score: 383 points (5 players)

The skinny: The Colts addressed all of their top needs and found a great value in Wilson around the midway point of Round 2.

The players (points):

No. 6: Malik Hooker (145)

No. 27: Quincy Wilson (124)

No. 86: Zach Banner (65)

No. 126: Anthony Walker (25)

No. 127: Tarell Basham (24)

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Score: 381 points (5 players)

The skinny: The signing of DeSean Jackson was the only beginning of the Bucs' offseason push to add weapons for Jameis Winston. They took the draft's top tight end (Howard) with the 19th overall pick, ending a somewhat surprising slide for Howard.

The players (points):

No. 13: O.J. Howard (138)

No. 51: Chris Godwin (100)

No. 53: Justin Evans (98)

No. 115: Kendell Beckwith (36)

No. 142: Jeremy McNichols (9)

