Ravens add international flavor to draft class

PHILADELPHIA -- The Baltimore Ravens brought some international flavor to their 2017 draft class Saturday with the addition of Jermaine Eluemunor, and it's a flavor that will go well with the club's Sept. 24 game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former Texas A&M offensive guard was born and grew up there before moving to New Jersey at age 14. And it's a connection not lost on NFL UK:

The Ravens took Eluemunor with the 159th overall selection in the fifth round. Eluemanor (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) started just one full season for the Aggies, last year. He redshirted as a sophomore in 2014, played in a reserve role in 2015.

