Rounds 2-3 mock draft: Steelers stop DeShone Kizer's slide

With Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2-3 could play out on Friday night. There are still plenty of talented players available.
Round 2
School: Houston. Bowser gives the Packers an explosive edge option.
School: Western Kentucky. Outstanding guard prospect is still on the board and the Seahawks benefit.
School: Alabama. Robinson would be a dream come true for a tackle-hungry team like the Jaguars.
School: Colorado. Physical cornerback who can compete for playing time early and help on special teams coverage.
School: Utah. Centerfielder with great ball production helps the Chargers pass defense.
School: Oklahoma. Smooth, vertical threat is yet another playmaking option for the Panthers' offense.
School: Oklahoma. The Bengals get a running back who can play all three downs, but will come with baggage.
School: N.C. State. Heavy hitter with outstanding physical traits continues the Saints' defensive revamp.
School: Florida. Eagles need a cornerback badly and get a solid option here.
School: East Carolina. Jones runs good routes and has great hands. He could find early playing time.
School: Washington. Electric and urgent in his play, Baker can play safety or nickel cornerback.
School: Michigan State. McDowell has first-round talent but not first-round work ethic. Boom or bust pick here.
School: USC. His comparison is Anquan Boldin, which is fitting considering the team.
School: Temple. Dawkins has experience at both tackle and guard. He could find early playing time here.
School: Tennessee. Talented running back who lacks the production totals of the top four running backs.
School: Connecticut. Physical freak can play safety or cornerback. Tampa adds to the defense here.
School: Washington. Long-limbed cornerback with size and ball skills. Could be a steal here.
School: Michigan. Wormley looks the part, but needs to crank it up on every snap.
School: Ohio State. He does a little of everything and adds another explosive option to the Dolphins offense.
School: Troy. He's a little light and lacks long arms, but Garcia offers competition at tackle and might play guard.
School: South Alabama. Ultra competitive with the ball in his hands, Everett could vault the Raider offense to the next level.
School: Texas. The Texans add even more juice to the RB position and look to win on the ground.
School: Texas A&M. Hall can be a base defensive end who rushes inside on passing downs.
School: Florida. Really athletic and talented three-down linebacker, but durability is a major concern.
School: West Virginia. Long and productive. His speed is average but he fits Rod Marinelli's defense.
School: Indiana. Solid guard with the ability to play inside and outside zone effectively. Solid NFL starter.
School: Notre Dame. Kizer comes off the board as the heir apparent for Big Ben.
School: Florida. Rock solid safety with good instincts. Atlanta pairs Maye with his Florida teammate, Keanu Neal.
School: Florida. Big with powerful hands, Sharpe is better in pass protection than expected.
Round 3
65. Cleveland Browns: Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
66. San Francisco 49ers: Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh
67. San Francisco 49ers: Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State
68. Jacksonville Jaguars: Davis Webb, QB, Cal
69. Los Angeles Rams: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
70. New York Jets: Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
71. Los Angeles Chargers: Ethan Pocic, C, LSU
72. New England Patriots: Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M
73. Cincinnati Bengals: Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State
74. Baltimore Ravens: Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio
75. Buffalo Bills: Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington
76. New Orleans Saints: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State
77. Arizona Cardinals: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
78. Baltimore Ravens: Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama
79. Minnesota Vikings: Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte
80. Indianapolis Colts: Trey Hendrickson, DE, FAU
81. Washington Redskins: Tim Williams, LB, Alabama
82. Denver Broncos: Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo
83. Tennessee Titans: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Marlon Mack, RB, USF
85. Detroit Lions: Cam Sutton, DB, Tennessee
86. Minnesota Vikings: Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh
87. New York Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama
88. Oakland Raiders: Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn
89. Houston Texans: Collin Buchanan, OL, Miami (Ohio)
90. Seattle Seahawks: Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee
91. Buffalo Bills: William Holden, OT, Vanderbilt
92. Dallas Cowboys: Tedrick Thompson, S, Colorado
93. Green Bay Packers: Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan
94. Pittsburgh Steelers: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
95. Seattle Seahawks: John Johnson, S, Boston College
96. New England Patriots: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
97. Miami Dolphins: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado
98. Carolina Panthers: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
99. Philadelphia Eagles: Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky
100. Tennessee Titans: Duke Riley, LB, LSU
101. Denver Broncos: Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma
102. Seattle Seahawks: Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
103. New Orleans Saints: Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami
104. Kansas City Chiefs: Anthony Walker, LB, Northwestern
105. Pittsburgh Steelers: ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama
106. Seattle Seahawks: Kendell Beckwith, LB, LSU
107. New York Jets: Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M
Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.