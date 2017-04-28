CFB 24/7  

 

 

Rounds 2-3 mock draft: Steelers stop DeShone Kizer's slide

Print
  • By Lance Zierlein
More Columns >

With Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft in the books, here's a look at how Rounds 2-3 could play out on Friday night. There are still plenty of talented players available.

Round 2

PICK

33

Tyus Bowser - LB

School: Houston. Bowser gives the Packers an explosive edge option.

PICK

34

Forrest Lamp - G

School: Western Kentucky. Outstanding guard prospect is still on the board and the Seahawks benefit.

PICK

35

Cam Robinson - OT

School: Alabama. Robinson would be a dream come true for a tackle-hungry team like the Jaguars.

PICK

36

Chidobe Awuzie - CB

School: Colorado. Physical cornerback who can compete for playing time early and help on special teams coverage.

PICK

37

Jordan Willis - DE

School: Kansas State. Productive rusher off the edge with a plus motor.

PICK

38

Marcus Williams - S

School: Utah. Centerfielder with great ball production helps the Chargers pass defense.

PICK

39

Dalvin Cook - RB

School: Florida State. The fall ends with Cook headed to the Big Apple.

PICK

40

Dede Westbrook - WR

School: Oklahoma. Smooth, vertical threat is yet another playmaking option for the Panthers' offense.

PICK

41

Joe Mixon - RB

School: Oklahoma. The Bengals get a running back who can play all three downs, but will come with baggage.

PICK

42

Josh Jones - S

School: N.C. State. Heavy hitter with outstanding physical traits continues the Saints' defensive revamp.

PICK

43

Quincy Wilson - CB

School: Florida. Eagles need a cornerback badly and get a solid option here.

PICK

44

Zay Jones - WR

School: East Carolina. Jones runs good routes and has great hands. He could find early playing time.

PICK

45

Budda Baker - S

School: Washington. Electric and urgent in his play, Baker can play safety or nickel cornerback.

PICK

46

Malik McDowell - DT

School: Michigan State. McDowell has first-round talent but not first-round work ethic. Boom or bust pick here.

PICK

47

JuJu Smith-Schuster - WR

School: USC. His comparison is Anquan Boldin, which is fitting considering the team.

PICK

48

Dion Dawkins - OL

School: Temple. Dawkins has experience at both tackle and guard. He could find early playing time here.

PICK

49

Alvin Kamara - RB

School: Tennessee. Talented running back who lacks the production totals of the top four running backs.

PICK

50

Obi Melifonwu - S

School: Connecticut. Physical freak can play safety or cornerback. Tampa adds to the defense here.

PICK

51

Zach Cunningham - LB

School: Vanderbilt. Three-down linebacker with monster production.

PICK

52

Kevin King - CB

School: Washington. Long-limbed cornerback with size and ball skills. Could be a steal here.

PICK

53

Chris Wormley - DT

School: Michigan. Wormley looks the part, but needs to crank it up on every snap.

PICK

54

Curtis Samuel - RB

School: Ohio State. He does a little of everything and adds another explosive option to the Dolphins offense.

PICK

55

Antonio Garcia - OT

School: Troy. He's a little light and lacks long arms, but Garcia offers competition at tackle and might play guard.

PICK

56

Gerald Everett - TE

School: South Alabama. Ultra competitive with the ball in his hands, Everett could vault the Raider offense to the next level.

PICK

57

D'Onta Foreman - RB

School: Texas. The Texans add even more juice to the RB position and look to win on the ground.

PICK

58

Daeshon Hall - DE

School: Texas A&M. Hall can be a base defensive end who rushes inside on passing downs.

PICK

59

Alex Anzalone - LB

School: Florida. Really athletic and talented three-down linebacker, but durability is a major concern.

PICK

60

Rasul Douglas - CB

School: West Virginia. Long and productive. His speed is average but he fits Rod Marinelli's defense.

PICK

61

Dan Feeney - G

School: Indiana. Solid guard with the ability to play inside and outside zone effectively. Solid NFL starter.

PICK

62

DeShone Kizer - QB

School: Notre Dame. Kizer comes off the board as the heir apparent for Big Ben.

PICK

63

Marcus Maye - S

School: Florida. Rock solid safety with good instincts. Atlanta pairs Maye with his Florida teammate, Keanu Neal.

PICK

64

David Sharpe - OT

School: Florida. Big with powerful hands, Sharpe is better in pass protection than expected.

Round 3

65. Cleveland Browns: Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova

66. San Francisco 49ers: Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh

67. San Francisco 49ers: Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State

68. Jacksonville Jaguars: Davis Webb, QB, Cal

69. Los Angeles Rams: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

70. New York Jets: Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland

71. Los Angeles Chargers: Ethan Pocic, C, LSU

72. New England Patriots: Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M

73. Cincinnati Bengals: Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State

74. Baltimore Ravens: Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio

75. Buffalo Bills: Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

76. New Orleans Saints: Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State

77. Arizona Cardinals: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA

78. Baltimore Ravens: Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama

79. Minnesota Vikings: Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte

80. Indianapolis Colts: Trey Hendrickson, DE, FAU

81. Washington Redskins: Tim Williams, LB, Alabama

82. Denver Broncos: Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

83. Tennessee Titans: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Marlon Mack, RB, USF

85. Detroit Lions: Cam Sutton, DB, Tennessee

86. Minnesota Vikings: Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh

87. New York Giants: Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama

88. Oakland Raiders: Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn

89. Houston Texans: Collin Buchanan, OL, Miami (Ohio)

90. Seattle Seahawks: Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee

91. Buffalo Bills: William Holden, OT, Vanderbilt

92. Dallas Cowboys: Tedrick Thompson, S, Colorado

93. Green Bay Packers: Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan

94. Pittsburgh Steelers: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State

95. Seattle Seahawks: John Johnson, S, Boston College

96. New England Patriots: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

97. Miami Dolphins: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado

98. Carolina Panthers: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn

99. Philadelphia Eagles: Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky

100. Tennessee Titans: Duke Riley, LB, LSU

101. Denver Broncos: Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma

102. Seattle Seahawks: Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State

103. New Orleans Saints: Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami

104. Kansas City Chiefs: Anthony Walker, LB, Northwestern

105. Pittsburgh Steelers: ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama

106. Seattle Seahawks: Kendell Beckwith, LB, LSU

107. New York Jets: Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0