AP in black and gold will take some getting used to

Adrian Peterson is now a member of the New Orleans Saints. Thank God. There hasn't been an employment search this depressing since my failed 2009 job interview to copy edit washing machine repair manuals in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Anyway, this is going to take a while to get used to ...

That's really weird! Here's the Saints' official account, both celebrating Peterson's arrival and not-so-subtly attempting to dissuade Mark Ingram from posting an angry/defiant/cryptic tweet in the next 72 hours.

Wow, even AP himself is getting into the action. Photoshop has really come a long way, people!

Barring another 2,000-yard season, we'll always remember Peterson in Vikings purple. In fact, we might just waive the five-year waiting period and induct Saints AP into the End Around's Wrong Uniform Hall of Fame. While we're here ...

THE END AROUND'S WRONG UNIFORM HALL OF FAME -- PLATINUM WING

Emmitt Smith, Arizona Cardinals (2003-04)

Brett Favre, New York Jets (2008)

Joe Montana, Kansas City Chiefs (1993-1994)

Joe Namath, Los Angeles Rams (1977)

Reggie White, Carolina Panthers (2000)

Thurman Thomas, Miami Dolphins (2000)

Ed Reed, New York Jets (2013)

Jerry Rice, Seattle Seahawks (2004)

Johnny Unitas, San Diego Chargers (1973)

Lawrence Taylor (WrestleMania XI)