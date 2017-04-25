Washington DB Sidney Jones on pace for September return

Sidney Jones could be ready by the start of the 2017 season.

The Washington defensive back, once regarded as an early first-round pick coming out of the Scouting Combine, suffered a torn Achilles during his pro day. But according to a letter from Jones' doctor obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the cornerback is on pace to return to full activity in four to six months.

In a letter sent to all 32 teams, Dr. Robert Anderson, who performed the surgery to repair Jones' torn Achilles, stated Jones could be ready to return by September.

Here is the most recent medical report from Dr. Anderson on CB Sidney Jones, sent to 32 teams yesterday. It lays out the 4-6 month timeline pic.twitter.com/Ow67eax5Ch â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2017

According to the letter, which was sent by Seahawks team doctor Edward Khalfayan, who evaluated Jones on April 19, Jones had an "excellent clinical examination with minimal swelling, no tenderness, and good tendon glide." Jones will remain in a walking boot, partially weight bearing, at four weeks post-op. "It is my feeling at this early stage that Sidney will do very well," Khalfayan wrote.

Doctors also believe that age will help Jones, compared to other players who suffered Achilles tears. For instance, 33-year-old Terrell Suggs was back on the field 5.5 months after surgery, Jones is expected to be back within the 4-6 month range.

Before the injury, Jones was NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock's top-ranked cornerback on the board. But the Achilles tear pushed the Huskies corner out of Mayock's position rankings. Jones is slated to go in the third round in NFL Network draft analyst Chad Reuter's latest seven-round mock draft.

