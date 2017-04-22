Glen Coffee attempting comeback after Army service

Glen Coffee is making a comeback.

The retired running back was reinstated by the league and subsequently waived by the 49ers, his former team on Friday, Coffee's agent Duray Oubre told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Coffee was drafted by San Francisco in 2009 and played just one season in the league before entering Army Ranger School. He enlisted in the Army in 2013 and served as a specialist in the Army infantry for nearly four years.

Coffee said in 2015 that he fell out of love with football while playing at Alabama and entered the league because he thought "an NFL paycheck might make playing more palatable." But that didn't last.

"I just felt like the league and that path wasn't for me," Coffee told the Washington Post. "I just knew that I didn't want to waste, for me, my younger years doing something that I didn't want to do. That was kind of my viewpoint on the situation."

That mindset has apparently changed.

Oubre added that Coffee "is in great shape", thanks to his Army Ranger training and conditioning, and is "looking for an opportunity to compete."

The 29-year-old back tallied 83 carries for 226 yards, 11 receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown in his sole season of work with the 49ers.