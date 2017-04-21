NFL teams get creative with schedule reveals

Yesterday was NFL schedule release day and plenty of teams got creative with their reveals on social media. Gone are the days of posting a list with the team logo stamped. Your favorite teams used mascots, artists and lots of culinary dishes to reveal whom they will face next season. Check out a few of them below.
Falcons
The countdown to September 10 begins. #RiseUpâ Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 20, 2017
Full Schedule - https://t.co/fV6Un4URlZ pic.twitter.com/9TLOuxFxlw
So, in 2017, Julio Jones is going to finally reveal that his ridiculous play is the result of him being an Android. Gotcha.
49ers
It's here!#NFLSchedule pic.twitter.com/BebX5Bu23Sâ San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 21, 2017
The 49ers should really have a disclaimer at the beginning of this. Masklophobia is real, people.
Seahawks
Rolling out our 2017 schedule. ï¿½ï¿½#GoHawks pic.twitter.com/pKq7x1l5vAâ Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 21, 2017
Word is Eddie Lacy was the creative director for this video. JK.
Buccaneers
Quick draw on the whiteboard to show off the #Buccaneers 2017 regular season schedule! #SiegetheDay pic.twitter.com/iut74sheJvâ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) April 21, 2017
Good ol' Pats fans are always here to help those of us who suffer from amnesia.
@TBBuccaneers @nflnetwork You should have used this for the Patriots pic.twitter.com/MUYlERD6Pvâ JTR3 (@JTRIII3) April 21, 2017
Giants
Your #NYGiants schedule - come along for the ride in 2017! â¬ï¸ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/1NR9HGKXicâ New York Giants (@Giants) April 21, 2017
This was good but it would've been amazing if it turned into an elevator dance party with an OBJ cameo.
Saints
The #Saints 2017 Schedule...in snowballs! pic.twitter.com/tTz93V33Z4â New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 21, 2017
The sweet taste of victory and social media creativity FTW.
Dolphins
The 2017 Schedule is here!â Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 21, 2017
Sign up for our single game ticket pre-sale: https://t.co/BEAhLcCpyA pic.twitter.com/3BQFONUMIV
Reason No. 47 why employees should be allowed to have smoke machines at their desks. Productivity and coolness levels would go up exponentially.
Texans
Oh the places we will go.â Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 21, 2017
TORO reveals what you should know.
Again with the mascots?! *flashes back to unspeakable horrors of my first trip to Disneyland* *schedules next therapy appointment*
Ravens
The best way to break down the schedule?â Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 21, 2017
Fresh out the kitchen, of course.
ï¿½ï¿½: https://t.co/ZQ9ZB2vbn9 pic.twitter.com/yqXXDfsgzp
Note to self: Order every single one of these for delivery this weekend. Also, begin to draft "out sick" email due to food coma.
Bears
Your 2017 #BearsSchedule is served. Let's eat. pic.twitter.com/NoKcUzhRk5â Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 21, 2017
Summer bod plans looking like ...
Cardinals
Drawing up the 2017 schedule. #BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/lHBBGZErW9â Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 21, 2017
This is easily the most relaxing video I've seen in awhile. It's the polar opposite of trypophobia. Don't google that term. Just trust us on this one.
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 21, 2017
Props to Philly for putting a twist on this Carson Wentz classic. Here's the original.
Lions
ï¿½ï¿½ You're invited to the #Lions schedule reveal party! ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/U0xaYKQdQtâ Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 20, 2017
This clip had star power, creativity and the childhood birthday nostalgia feel to it. Ain't no party like a Lions reveal party! Eh, doesn't quite have a ring to it but you get what I mean.