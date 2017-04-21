NFL teams get creative with schedule reveals

Yesterday was NFL schedule release day and plenty of teams got creative with their reveals on social media. Gone are the days of posting a list with the team logo stamped. Your favorite teams used mascots, artists and lots of culinary dishes to reveal whom they will face next season. Check out a few of them below.

Also, for some in-depth analysis, see which teams have the toughest and easiest 2017 schedules.

Falcons

So, in 2017, Julio Jones is going to finally reveal that his ridiculous play is the result of him being an Android. Gotcha.

49ers

The 49ers should really have a disclaimer at the beginning of this. Masklophobia is real, people.

Seahawks

Word is Eddie Lacy was the creative director for this video. JK.

Buccaneers

Good ol' Pats fans are always here to help those of us who suffer from amnesia.

Giants

This was good but it would've been amazing if it turned into an elevator dance party with an OBJ cameo.

Saints

The sweet taste of victory and social media creativity FTW.

Dolphins

Reason No. 47 why employees should be allowed to have smoke machines at their desks. Productivity and coolness levels would go up exponentially.

Texans

Again with the mascots?! *flashes back to unspeakable horrors of my first trip to Disneyland* *schedules next therapy appointment*

Ravens

Note to self: Order every single one of these for delivery this weekend. Also, begin to draft "out sick" email due to food coma.

Bears

Summer bod plans looking like ...

Cardinals

This is easily the most relaxing video I've seen in awhile. It's the polar opposite of trypophobia. Don't google that term. Just trust us on this one.

Eagles

Props to Philly for putting a twist on this Carson Wentz classic. Here's the original.

Lions

This clip had star power, creativity and the childhood birthday nostalgia feel to it. Ain't no party like a Lions reveal party! Eh, doesn't quite have a ring to it but you get what I mean.