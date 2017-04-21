Chad Reuter 2017 seven-round NFL mock draft: Team by team

» How to watch NFL Network coverage of the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 (13) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
Round 2 (45) Davis Webb, QB, California
Round 3 (77) Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
Round 4 (119) Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida Atlantic
Round 5 (157) Danny Isidora, G, Miami
Round 5 (179) Toby Baker, P, Arkansas
Round 6 (197) Michael Roberts, TE, Toledo
Round 7 (231) John "Rudy" Ford, S, Auburn
Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 (31) Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
Round 2 (63) Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh
Round 3 (95) Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
Round 4 (136) Richie Brown, LB, Mississippi State
Round 5 (174) Sam Rogers, FB, Virginia Tech
Round 7 (249) Will Holden, T, Vanderbilt
Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 (16) Cam Robinson, T, Alabama
Round 2 (47) Taco Charlton, OLB, Michigan
Round 3 (74) Ethan Pocic, C, LSU
Round 3 (78) Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
Round 4 (122) Mack Hollins, WR, North Carolina
Round 5 (159) Joe Williams, RB, Utah
Round 6 (186) Freddie Stevenson, FB, Florida State
Buffalo Bills
Round 1 (10) Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
Round 2 (44) JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
Round 3 (75) Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
Round 5 (156) Dan Skipper, T, Arkansas
Round 5 (171) Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama
Round 6 (195) Chad Kelly, QB, Ole Miss
Carolina Panthers
Round 1 (8) Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
Round 2 (40) Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA
Round 2 (64) Julie'n Davenport, T, Bucknell
Round 3 (98) John Johnson, S, Boston College
Round 4 (115) Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU
Round 5 (152) Nazair Jones, DT, North Carolina
Round 6 (192) Keionta Davis, DE, Chattanooga
Round 7 (233) Eric Saubert, TE, Drake
Chicago Bears
Round 1 (3) Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama
Round 2 (36) Garett Bolles, T, Utah
Round 3 (67) Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
Round 4 (111) Desmond King, CB, Iowa
Round 4 (117) ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama
Round 5 (147) Deatrich Wise, DE, Arkansas
Round 7 (221) Kenny Golladay, WR, Northern Illinois
Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 (9) Jamal Adams, S, LSU
Round 2 (41) Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
Round 3 (73) Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois
Round 4 (116) Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte
Round 4 (138) Paul Magloire, Jr., LB, Arizona
Round 5 (153) DeAngelo Yancey, WR, Purdue
Round 5 (176) Ethan Cooper, G, Indiana (PA)
Round 6 (193) Samson Ebukam, LB, Eastern Washington
Round 6 (217) Cethan Carter, TE, Nebraska
Round 7 (227) Justin Vogel, P, Miami
Round 7 (251) Josh Thornton, CB, Southern Utah
Cleveland Browns
Round 1 (1) Myles Garrett, OLB, Texas A&M
Round 1 (12) O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
Round 2 (33) Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
Round 2 (52) DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
Round 3 (65) Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
Round 4 (108) Corn Elder, CB, Miami
Round 5 (145) Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech
Round 5 (175) Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU
Round 5 (181) Adam Bisnowaty, T, Pittsburgh
Round 6 (185) Rayshawn Jenkins, S, Miami
Round 6 (188) Jon Toth, C, Kentucky
Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 (28) Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
Round 2 (60) Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio
Round 3 (92) Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama
Round 4 (133) Lorenzo Jerome, S, St. Francis (PA)
Round 6 (211) Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State
Round 7 (228) Rodney Adams, WR, South Florida
Round 7 (246) Pharaoh Brown, TE, Oregon
Denver Broncos
Round 1 (20) Ryan Ramczyk, T, Wisconsin
Round 2 (51) Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
Round 3 (82) Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
Round 3 (101) Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington
Round 4 (126) Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida
Round 5 (177) C.J. Beathard, QB, Iowa
Round 6 (203) Dieugot Joseph, T, Florida International
Round 7 (238) Tyrique Jarrett, DT, Pittsburgh
Round 7 (252) Connor Harris, LB, Lindenwood
Round 7 (253) Chris Muller, G, Rutgers
Detroit Lions
Round 1 (21) Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama
Round 2 (53) Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
Round 3 (85) Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston
Round 4 (127) Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M
Round 5 (165) Amara Darboh, WR, Michigan
Round 6 (205) Billy Brown, TE, Sheperd
Round 6 (215) Jayon Brown, LB, UCLA
Round 7 (250) Mondo Williams, CB, Appalachian State
Green Bay Packers
Round 1 (29) T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin
Round 2 (61) D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
Round 3 (93) Derek Rivers, OLB, Youngstown State
Round 4 (134) Sean Harlow, G, Oregon State
Round 5 (172) Jonathan Calvin, DE, Mississippi State
Round 5 (182) Nate Hairston, CB, Temple
Round 6 (212) Robert Davis, WR, Georgia State
Round 7 (247) Jonathan McLaughlin, T, Virginia Tech
Houston Texans
Round 1 (25) Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
Round 2 (57) Taylor Moton, T, Western Michigan
Round 3 (89) Marcus Maye, S, Florida
Round 4 (130) George Kittle, TE, Iowa
Round 4 (142) Devonte Fields, OLB, Louisville
Round 5 (169) Jeremy Cutrer, CB, Middle Tennessee State
Round 7 (243) Kai Nacua, S, BYU
Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 (15) Dion Dawkins, T, Temple
Round 2 (46) Budda Baker, S, Washington
Round 3 (80) Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado
Round 4 (121) Eddie Vanderdoes, DE, UCLA
Round 4 (137) Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo
Round 4 (144) Eric Wilson, ILB, Cincinnati
Round 5 (158) Carroll Phillips, OLB, Illinois
Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 (4) Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
Round 2 (35) Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
Round 3 (68) DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
Round 4 (110) Marcus Williams, S, Utah
Round 5 (148) Brian Allen, CB, Utah
Round 6 (187) Artavis Scott, WR, Clemson
Round 7 (222) Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State
Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 (27) Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
Round 2 (59) Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
Round 3 (91) Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
Round 3 (104) Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida
Round 4 (132) Zane Gonzalez, K, Arizona State
Round 5 (170) Josh Malone, WR, Tennessee
Round 5 (180) Jeremiah Ledbetter, DE, Arkansas
Round 6 (216) Montae Nicholson, S, Michigan State
Round 6 (218) Jalen Myrick, CB, Minnesota
Round 7 (245) Darrell Daniels, TE, Washington
Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 (7) Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
Round 2 (38) Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
Round 3 (71) Jermaine Eluemunor, G, Texas A&M
Round 4 (113) Ishmael Zamora, WR, Baylor
Round 5 (151) Patrick Towles, QB, Boston College
Round 6 (190) Zach Banner, T, USC
Round 7 (225) Patrick Ricard, DE, Maine
Los Angeles Rams
Round 2 (37) Dan Feeney, C, Indiana
Round 3 (69) KD Cannon, WR, Baylor
Round 4 (112) Vince Biegel, OLB, Wisconsin
Round 4 (141) Brendan Langley, CB, Lamar
Round 5 (149) Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma
Round 6 (189) D.J. Jones, DT, Ole Miss
Round 6 (206) Ben Braden, G, Michigan
Round 7 (234) David Jones, S, Richmond
Miami Dolphins
Round 1 (22) Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky
Round 2 (54) Chris Wormley, DE, Michigan
Round 3 (97) Shaquill Griffin, CB, UCF
Round 5 (166) Jonnu Smith, TE, Florida International
Round 5 (178) Keion Adams, OLB, Western Michigan
Round 5 (184) Ryan Switzer, WR, North Carolina
Round 7 (223) Dylan Cole, LB, Missouri State
Round 7 (240) Avery Gennesy, T, Texas A&M
Minnesota Vikings
Round 2 (48) Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
Round 3 (79) Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa
Round 3 (86) Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky
Round 4 (120) Elijah Lee, OLB, Kansas State
Round 4 (128) Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma
Round 5 (160) Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State
Round 6 (199) Damien Mama, G, USC
Round 7 (232) Jonah Pirsig, T, Minnesota
New England Patriots
Round 3 (72) Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
Round 3 (96) Harvey Langi, ILB, BYU
Round 4 (131) Sam Tevi, T, Utah
Round 5 (163) James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh
Round 5 (183) Delano Hill, S, Michigan
Round 6 (200) Jimmie Gilbert, OLB, Colorado
Round 7 (239) Tanner Gentry, WR, Wyoming
New Orleans Saints
Round 1 (11) Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
Round 1 (32) Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida
Round 2 (42) Adoree Jackson, CB, USC
Round 3 (76) Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee
Round 3 (103) Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
Round 6 (196) Hunter Dimick, DE, Utah
Round 7 (229) Marquel Lee, LB, Wake Forest
New York Giants
Round 1 (23) David Njoku, TE, Miami
Round 2 (55) Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson
Round 3 (87) Antonio Garcia, T, Troy
Round 4 (140) Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami
Round 5 (167) Ben Boulware, LB, Clemson
Round 6 (207) Josh Carraway, OLB, TCU
Round 7 (241) Rashaad Coward, DT, Old Dominion
New York Jets
Round 1 (6) Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
Round 2 (39) Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri
Round 3 (70) Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State
Round 3 (107) Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State
Round 5 (150) Jarron Jones, DT, Notre Dame
Round 6 (191) Tarik Cohen, RB, North Carolina A&T
Round 7 (224) Cam Keizur, C, Portland State
Oakland Raiders
Round 1 (24) Kevin King, CB, Washington
Round 2 (56) Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn
Round 3 (88) Aviante Collins, T, TCU
Round 4 (129) Kendell Beckwith, ILB, LSU
Round 5 (168) Brandon Wilson, CB, Houston
Round 6 (208) Chris Carson, RB, Oklahoma State
Round 7 (242) Kareem Are, G, Florida State
Round 7 (244) Jehu Chesson, WR, Michigan
Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 (14) John Ross, WR, Washington
Round 2 (43) Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
Round 3 (99) Ryan Anderson, DE, Alabama
Round 4 (118) Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming
Round 4 (139) Ryan Glasgow, DT, Michigan
Round 5 (155) Conor McDermott, T, UCLA
Round 6 (194) Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia
Round 7 (230) Calvin Munson, LB, San Diego State
Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 (30) Josh Jones, S, North Carolina State
Round 2 (62) Carl Lawson, OLB, Auburn
Round 3 (94) Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia
Round 3 (105) Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M
Round 4 (135) Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson
Round 5 (173) Ejuan Price, OLB, Pittsburgh
Round 6 (213) Anthony Walker, ILB, Northwestern
Round 7 (248) Noble Nwachukwu, DE, West Virginia
San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 (2) Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
Round 2 (34) Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU
Round 3 (66) Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M
Round 4 (109) David Sharpe, T, Florida
Round 4 (143) Nico Siragusa, G, San Diego State
Round 5 (146) Chad Hansen, WR, Cal
Round 5 (161) Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas
Round 6 (198) Chad Williams, WR, Grambling
Round 6 (202) Aaron Jones, RB, UTEP
Round 7 (219) James Onwualu, OLB, Notre Dame
Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 (26) Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
Round 2 (58) Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
Round 3 (90) Roderick Johnson, T, Florida State
Round 3 (102) Isaac Asiata, G, Utah
Round 3 (106) Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington
Round 6 (210) Josh Tupou, DT, Colorado
Round 7 (226) Javancy Jones, LB, Jackson State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 (19) Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Round 2 (50) Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State
Round 3 (84) Duke Riley, LB, LSU
Round 4 (125) Grover Stewart, DT, Albany State
Round 5 (162) Victor Salako, T, Oklahoma State
Round 6 (204) Xavier Woods, S, Louisiana Tech
Round 7 (237) Alek Torgersen, QB, Penn
Tennessee Titans
Round 1 (5) Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
Round 1 (18) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
Round 3 (83) Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
Round 3 (100) Tanner Vallejo, LB, Boise State
Round 4 (124) Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson
Round 5 (164) Ezra Robinson, CB, Tennessee State
Round 6 (214) Chase Roullier, C, Wyoming
Round 7 (236) Quincy Adeboyejo, WR, Ole Miss
Washington Redskins
Round 1 (17) Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
Round 2 (49) Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut
Round 3 (81) Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh
Round 4 (114) Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee
Round 4 (123) Erik Austell, G, Charleston Southern
Round 5 (154) Avery Moss, OLB, Youngstown State
Round 6 (201) Marquez White, CB, Florida State
Round 6 (209) Charles Walker, DE, Oklahoma
Round 7 (220) Tedric Thompson, S, Colorado
Round 7 (235) Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin
