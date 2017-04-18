Fifth-year option tracker for 2014 first-round picks

Pick it up!

It's fifth-year-option exercising season, and with the May 3 deadline looming, teams are already extending their 2014 first-round picks for at least one more year.

While all rookies are required to sign four-year deals out of the draft, teams have the option to pick up a fifth-year option on first-round picks. In that case, the fifth year's salary is guaranteed for injury when employed. For the 2014 draft class, that fifth season will be 2018, or the one after next.

The fifth-year salary varies depending on how high the player was drafted. The top 10 selections receive a salary equal to the average of the 10 highest salaries at their position. For the remainder of the first round, the wage is the average of the third through 25th highest salaries at the position.

Three seasons in, the 2014 first round is a mixed bag of Pro Bowl regulars (Khalil Mack, Aaron Donald, Mike Evans, Odell Beckham), stars in the making (Jadeveon Clowney, Zack Martin) and, well, former Browns.

Who deserves another year with his original team? Which players will be seeking either new employment or a new extension after the 2017 campaign closes?

Follow along below with our fifth-year option tracker (analysis where applicable):

No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans: After Clowney's breakout, mostly injury-free 2016 season, the Texans picked up the pass rusher's fifth-year option on April 15.

No. 2 pick Greg Robinson, Los Angeles Rams The addition of Andrew Whitworth means Robinson is expected to move to right tackle in his first season under Sean McVay. With Aaron Donald, the Rams' second first-round selection, receiving a fifth year, it's unlikely L.A. will dish out the same to the higher, more underwhelming pick.

No. 3 pick Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars: Bortles should know by the end of the draft whether Jacksonville intends to pick up his fifth year or go forward with a fresh start at the position.

No. 4 pick Sammy Watkins, Buffalo Bills: Watkins' future in Orchard Park is no sure thing. Due to Watkins' injury history, Buffalo is reportedly hesitant to pick up the wideout's fifth-year option.

No. 5 pick Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders

No. 6 pick Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons

No. 7 pick Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: General manager Jason Licht announced on April 17 that Tampa Bay has picked up Evans' fifth-year option. The next step will be working out a long-term deal to secure the wideout for the duration of the Winston era.

No. 8 pick Justin Gilbert, Cleveland Browns: Gilbert is no longer a member of the Browns under his current contract and was released after a disappointing season with the Steelers in 2016.

No. 9 pick Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings

No. 10 pick Eric Ebron, Detroit Lions

No. 11 pick Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

No. 12 pick Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants

No. 13 pick Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams: No-brainer for the Rams here. Los Angeles picked up its star defensive lineman's 2018 year on April 12. Expect the Rams to try and lock down a multi-year deal with Donald before that fifth season comes to a close.

No. 14 pick Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears

No. 15 pick Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 16 pick Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys: Martin, a two-time All-Pro, isn't going anywhere. The Cowboys extended their starting guard through 2018 on April 18.

No. 17 pick C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens

No. 18 pick Calvin Pryor, New York Jets

No. 19 pick Ja'Wuan James, Miami Dolphins

No. 20 pick Brandin Cooks, New Orleans Saints: Cooks no longer catches passes from Drew Brees in the bayou, but that doesn't mean his option won't get picked up. The 23-year-old wideout was traded to the Patriots in March and New England has the opportunity to exercise Cooks' fifth-year option. But without proof that Cooks is the right fit in Foxborough for certain, the Pats might take a pass and play their luck with an extension.

No. 21 pick Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay Packers

No. 22 pick Johnny Manziel, Cleveland Browns: One of Cleveland's most notable draft busts in its recent history -- that's saying more than something -- Manziel has been out of football since the end of the 2015 season and out of rehab multiple times. The quarterback is currently attempting a comeback and was even seen talking with Saints coach Sean Payton about a return to the pros, but being that his contract is void, there is no fifth-year -- or any year -- option to be exercised.

No. 23 pick Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs

No. 24 pick Darqueze Dennard, Cincinnati Bengals

No. 25 pick Jason Verrett, San Diego Chargers

No. 26 pick Marcus Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

No. 27 pick Deone Bucannon, Arizona Cardinals

No. 28 pick Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina Panthers: General manager Dave Gettleman told reporters in March that Carolina intends to pick up Benjamin's fifth-year option. The move to keep Cam Netwon's top tall target in house will cost the Panthers roughly $8 million.

No. 29 pick Dominique Easley, New England Patriots

No. 30 pick Jimmie Ward, San Francisco 49ers

No. 31 pick Bradley Roby, Denver Broncos: NFL Network's James Palmer reports the Broncos will exercise Roby's fifth-year option.

No. 32 pick Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota Vikings