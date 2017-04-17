Branden Albert not present at start of Jags workouts

The Jacksonville Jaguars begin offseason workouts today. Starting left tackle Branden Albert will not attend.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that Albert was not present at the Jags' first team meeting and that the offensive lineman is looking for a new contract.

Jacksonville acquired Albert from the Miami Dolphins this offseason in exchange for a 2018 seventh-round pick.

The 32-year-old lineman signed a five-year, $47 million contract in 2014. He's slated to earn $8.875 million in 2017 and $9.575 million in 2018.

The beginning of offseason workouts is voluntary, meaning the Jags cannot fine Albert for skipping.

Entering his 10th NFL season, Albert showed last year he can still be a solid blindside blocker when healthy. Staying on the field, however, has been a concern. He hasn't played a full 16-game regular season since 2011 and missed four games in 2016.

Coach Doug Marrone and new executive vice president Tom Coughlin can't be happy their stop-gap left tackle is angling for a new contract and is willing to skip workouts in an attempt to force the team's hand. Given Albert's age and injury history, a long-term solution remains a priority for the Jags in the draft later this month (April 27-29 in Philadelphia), whether or not the team bends to Albert's request.