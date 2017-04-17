Back to work: Offseason workouts begin for 23 teams

On Monday it's back to work for most NFL players.

Starting today, 23 teams officially report for Phase One of offseason workouts.

Teams beginning voluntary workouts include:

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Oakland Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Redskins

The most important note to remember in these workouts is that they are voluntary. Phase One of the NFL program lasts two weeks and is limited to strength, conditioning and rehab.

Phase One Specifics from the NFL Players Association:

» Four hours a day.

» Two weeks, limited to strength and conditioning activities ("Dead Ball"). Only strength and conditioning coaches allowed on the field.

» 90-minute maximum on the field.

» Clubs can only specify two hours for players to be at facility.

» Players can choose the other two hours for weights, etc.

We already have video evidence of players showing up for work:

Get pumped, people!

Four NFL teams will begin Phase One on Tuesday: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

Three teams with new coaches, the Broncos, Rams and 49, which started workouts April 10, will continue Phase One of their offseason workout programs.

Two teams, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers, which began workouts on April 3, will transition to Phase Two of the offseason workouts. Phase Two takes place over the three weeks. On-field workouts might include individual player instruction and drills, as well as team practices conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense versus team defense drills are permitted.

The Bills begin voluntary minicamp Tuesday. Teams with new coaches can hold a minicamp for veteran players before the NFL draft (April 27-29 in Philadelphia), which allows extended for extended work periods. The Broncos, Chargers, Rams and 49ers will host their voluntary minicamps beginning on April 25.