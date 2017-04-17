Back to work: Offseason workouts begin for 23 teams

On Monday it's back to work for most NFL players.
Starting today, 23 teams officially report for Phase One of offseason workouts.
Teams beginning voluntary workouts include:
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Jets
Oakland Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Redskins
The most important note to remember in these workouts is that they are voluntary. Phase One of the NFL program lasts two weeks and is limited to strength, conditioning and rehab.
Phase One Specifics from the NFL Players Association:
» Four hours a day.
» Two weeks, limited to strength and conditioning activities ("Dead Ball"). Only strength and conditioning coaches allowed on the field.
» 90-minute maximum on the field.
» Clubs can only specify two hours for players to be at facility.
» Players can choose the other two hours for weights, etc.
We already have video evidence of players showing up for work:
Report day. pic.twitter.com/noiXq01P2Xâ Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 17, 2017
Get pumped, people!
Four NFL teams will begin Phase One on Tuesday: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.
Three teams with new coaches, the Broncos, Rams and 49, which started workouts April 10, will continue Phase One of their offseason workout programs.
Two teams, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers, which began workouts on April 3, will transition to Phase Two of the offseason workouts. Phase Two takes place over the three weeks. On-field workouts might include individual player instruction and drills, as well as team practices conducted on a "separates" basis. No live contact or team offense versus team defense drills are permitted.
The Bills begin voluntary minicamp Tuesday. Teams with new coaches can hold a minicamp for veteran players before the NFL draft (April 27-29 in Philadelphia), which allows extended for extended work periods. The Broncos, Chargers, Rams and 49ers will host their voluntary minicamps beginning on April 25.
All smiles for offseason program kicking off! pic.twitter.com/iaLH1DJDqPâ Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 17, 2017
The first team meeting of 2017 is about to begin! #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/R0pwpmoC4Nâ Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 17, 2017
Back to business. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/zM769hrjnFâ Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 17, 2017