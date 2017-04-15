Chicago Bears re-sign LB Sam Acho to one-year deal

Sam Acho is staying in the Windy City.

The outside linebacker re-signed with the Chicago Bears on Saturday on a one-year deal, his third consecutive season-long pact with the team.

Entering his seventh season in the pros, Acho was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2011 draft. He tallied 13 sacks over four seasons in the desert before finding employment with the Bears in 2015.

Acho started six games last season, recording one sack and 40 tackles. He has forced at least one fumble in each of his six campaigns.