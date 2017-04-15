Ex-Cardinals DB Jerraud Powers announces retirement

Jerraud Powers is stepping away from the game just before his 30th birthday.

The free-agent cornerback, entering his ninth year in the league, announced his retirement on Instagram on Friday.

"With the 2017 season getting started and teams are preparing to be the best they can be, I think it's time for me to walk away from the game," Powers explained in his lengthy goodbye. "The last 8 years have been a joy and wonderful ride. Even though I can still compete and play at a high level, mentally, I'm ready for the next chapter of my life."

Powers signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 after spending his formative years with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. The Colts selected Powers in the third round of the 2009 draft.

The cornerback finishes his career with 413 tackles, 74 passes defended, 13 interceptions, three forced fumbles and three sacks. Powers recorded at least one pick in each of his eight seasons in the league.