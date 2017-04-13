Becca Longo set to make history with Div. II scholarship

Becca Longo has made history.

Longo became the first woman to ever sign a letter of intent to play college football at the Division II level (or higher), ESPN and The Arizona Republic reported. Though many women have played collegiate football, none had received a scholarship.

The kicker signed with Adams State in Colorado a few weeks ago.

"I contacted them during the season, and after the season I got contacted back by them," Longo said per The Arizona Republic. "The offensive coordinator (Josh Blankenship), he told me he wanted me to come out for a visit."

In her senior campaign, Longo made 30 of 33 point-after tries and connected on a 30-yard field goal.

Adams State head coach and former Cardinals quarterback Timm Rosenbach said the history-making signing didn't phase him.

"I never heard of it before," Rosenbach said about Longo being the first female in college football history awarded an NCAA football scholarship. "I don't look at it that way. My wife is a former pro athlete. I see her as a football player who earned it."