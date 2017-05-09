NFL releases all dates, times for preseason schedule

The NFL released all of the dates and starting times for the 2017 NFL preseason schedule on Tuesday. The 65-game slate features eight nationally televised matchups, including a game between the Chargers and Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 2017 preseason will kick off Thursday, Aug. 3 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET), in Canton, Ohio, when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals in the annual Hall of Fame Game. All preseason games will be shown on NFL Network.

2017 preseason national television schedule (all times Eastern)

Hall of Fame Game (Canton, Ohio)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (NBC, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 3

Preseason Week 2 (August 17-21)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars (ESPN, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 17

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns (ESPN, 8 p.m.) Monday, Aug. 21

Preseason Week 3 (August 24-27)

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks (CBS, 8 p.m.) Friday, Aug. 25

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams (CBS, 8 p.m.) Saturday, Aug. 26

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans (FOX, 1 p.m.) Sunday, Aug. 27

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins (FOX, 4:30 p.m.) Sunday, Aug. 27

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (NBC, 8 p.m.) Sunday, Aug. 27

2017 preseason week-by-week schedule

WEEK 1: AUG. 10-14

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears, 8 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m.

WEEK 2: AUGUST 17-21

Thursday, Aug. 17

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans, 3 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m.

New York Jets at Detroit Lions, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins, 7:30 p.m.

New England Patriots at Houston Texans, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders, 10 p.m.

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns, 8 p.m.

WEEK 3: AUGUST 24-27

Thursday, Aug. 24

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles, 7 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 8 p.m.

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m.

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins, 4:30 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m.

WEEK 4: AUG. 31-SEPT. 1

Thursday, Aug. 31

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 7:30 p.m.

New York Giants at New England Patriots, 7:30 p.m.

Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears, 8 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans, 8 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.