Dolphins-Saints kickoff time announced for London

Get the coffee pots ready to brew extra early for the second gridiron showdown in London.

The New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins will battle at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 1 at Wembley Stadium, the league announced Monday.

The game between the Saints and Dolphins will be the second of the league's series of four London Games, previously branded as the International Series. The other three games will match up the Baltimore Ravens with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cleveland Browns with the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals with the Los Angeles Rams, with the latter two pairings taking place at Twickenham Stadium.

The Saints and Dolphins last squared off in 2013, with New Orleans dominating Miami 38-17 in the Superdome. Miami enters the 2017 season with perhaps the most momentum it has had since 2008, when the Dolphins went 11-5 and won the AFC East, while New Orleans is looking to bounce back after its third straight 7-9 campaign.