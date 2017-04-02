Zach Brown will visit Washington Redskins on Monday

Zach Brown continues to make the rounds.

The free-agent linebacker, formerly of the Bills, will visit the Redskins on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of Brown's plans.

Brown was thought to be choosing between the Dolphins, the Raiders and the Bills, all with whom he's visited over the past three weeks. Seeking a big payday, Brown has played the waiting game and now has a quartet of suitors from which to choose.

With most free agents off the board, Brown, originally ranked No. 20 on Around the NFL's Top 101 Free Agents list, is among the top five remaining players on the market.

The six-year veteran is coming off a career year in Buffalo -- his best since his rookie season in Tennessee -- in which he started all 16 games and recorded a career-high 149 combined tackles.