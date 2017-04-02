Alabama bar apologizes after Deshaun Watson is asked to leave

Deshaun Watson is three months removed from leading Clemson to a national championship over Alabama and is currently focused on the upcoming NFL Draft. But while the Clemson quarterback has moved on from his college days, some Bama fans have not.

A Tuscaloosa, Alabama, bar apologized to Watson after video surfaced of the quarterback allegedly being asked to leave the establishment on Friday evening.

AL.com reports that two Alabama players, including former linebacker Ryan Anderson, and fans of the Crimson Tide approached Watson and told him to leave Innisfree Irish Pub.

The bar issued the following statement on Facebook on Friday: "Over the years we have had thousands of visitors from rival schools and have always treated them fairly. Today was not any different. The unfolding of today's events were not led by our staff or anyone employed by Innisfree Irish Pubs.

"Unfortunately a customer attempted to invoke the right to refuse service on our behalf and after being identified, was immediately asked to leave the premises following the incident. We apologize for any inconvenience this incident caused to our customers. We appreciate anyone that chooses to visit our establishment and hope to continue welcoming sports fans for years to come."

In a rematch of the 2016 National Championship Game, Watson went 36-for-56 for 420 yards and three touchdowns, leading Clemson to a 35-31 win over Alabama in this year's title clash.

According to four NFL.com draft analysts, Watson is expected to go in the first round, and as high as No. 7 to the Los Angeles Chargers, in this month's draft.