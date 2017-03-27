Elway: Broncos 'to stay the course' with young QBs

The other cleat has yet to drop in the Tony Romo saga, this offseason's top-rated, drawn-out drama. But it's becoming more and more unlikely that the veteran quarterback, stuck in purgatory on the Cowboys' payroll, will land in the Mile High City.

At the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Broncos general manager John Elway distanced his franchise from the Romo chatter, instead professing confidence in the young signal-callers currently on his roster: Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch.

"Like we've said, we really feel good about the two young ones that we have," Elway said, per The Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala. "Trevor did a good job for us last year and Paxton was young. The plan is to stay the course there and see what's available in the draft. We'll go from there.

"But we like both. Paxton was a first-rounder last year for a reason, and then Trevor came in and played very well. It'll be a great competition between them in the spring."

While Texans coach Bill O'Brien danced around similar queries in an interview Sunday with NFL Network's Judy Battista, stating ambiguously, "Maybe we add to that room, maybe we don't," Elway gave a more direct, assured response to the Romo rumors. And he is not the first Broncos official to do so this offseason.

At the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, first-year coach Vance Joseph said of the young QB room, "We're fine there with those two kids." Joseph sounded confident one month ago that the Broncos offense would be effective with either Siemian or Lynch under center, just as long as the offensive line was shored up. Now Elway has gotten fully on board.

There's still time to go before the draft, which means GMs and coaches league-wide have one month to have a change of heart at the QB position.

But in comparing statements from decision makers in Denver and Houston -- Romo's top reported suitors at the start of free agency -- it looks as if the quarterback has a future either with the Texans or the broadcast booth.