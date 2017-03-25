Adrian Peterson 'in no rush' to find new team

Adrian Peterson has heard the chatter. He's listened to the talking heads, read the tweets and seen the rumors.

And apparently late Friday night, he had enough of all of it.

The former Minnesota Vikings superstar running back -- who the team officially moved on from last week -- took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with what people are saying about him, his future and what he wants in his next team.

"YOU CAN'T BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU READ OR HEAR PEOPLE," Peterson wrote in a statement. "The last thing I'm worried about is playing ball this coming season ... that WILL HAPPEN! It's not all about the money as EVERYONE is speculating here lately. You'd think these analysts spoke to me directly. When you don't know what's going on people will say anything to create or make a story! How prideful is it for me to put out ... I won't play for anything less than 8 million!

"But see, when you don't know a person or what they stand for it's easy to paint YOUR OWN PICTURE. Unfortunately, this is the world we live in! Here is something straight from the horse's mouth ... finding the best fit & helping a team in a major way win a championship is my main objective! I'm in no rush. Let me eliminate questions or speculation as to why... I believe whole heartedly my God will land me right where I need to be to accomplish what I've asked from him PERIOD"

Even though Peterson is staying optimistic about his future destination, the fact remains there might not be a viable fit for the future Hall of Famer at the moment, particularly for the price -- however high or low it actually is. The Vikings filled his void by signing former Raiders running back Latavius Murray last week. The Seahawks signed the veteran running back they wanted when they nabbed Eddie Lacy earlier this month. The Raiders appear to be kicking the tires on Marshawn Lynch before they even think about the Peterson sweepstakes. Other running back-needy teams will likely look toward April's unusually deep RB draft class to fill their holes.

So it will likely be a waiting game for Peterson from here. Judging by his comments Friday night, at least the running back looks to be at peace with that for now.