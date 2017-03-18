Chris Baker: 'Hurtful' that Redskins didn't offer deal

Chris Baker forgives, but he doesn't forget.

The newly-minted Buccaneers defensive tackle is celebrating his multi-year deal with Tampa Bay, but is still smarting from his unceremonious exit in D.C.

"It was really hurtful learning that the Redskins didn't really offer me a contract," Baker said on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Friday, "being that I was one of their best defensive linemen on their team for the last couple of years and really worked my way up from the practice squad to being one of the best linemen. And for them not to offer me was very hurtful, but I understand it's a business and I'm very happy to move forward with the Buccaneers and I think I really have a bright future there."

Baker hasn't been shy about expressing his discontent with how things ended with the Redskins. The tackle tweeted this directed message immediately after his deal was announced.

I'll definitely miss all my teammates and fans but understand the @Redskins didn't want me back as crazy as that sounds but I love y'all âï¿½ï¿½ â Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) March 9, 2017

That Baker, a proven undrafted free agent and Washington's most effective lineman last season, wasn't offered a contract in free agency, with a hometown discount at the very least, would be surprising if he was negotiating with any other franchise. But with the Redskins' front office the mess that it is, sans Scot McCloughan and a semblance of a plan, 'Skins supporters should hardly be shocked that their brass let a top defensive weapon walk.

Let's hope Baker channels his inner Corleone over time and reconciles that his exit wasn't personal; it was strictly bad business.

In the meantime, Baker can anchor the defensive line of a young and playoff-hungry Bucs team, one that has a far brighter future than the organization he left behind by the Potomac.