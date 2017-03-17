Niners GM: Door for Colin Kaepernick return still open

John Lynch's 49ers were one of the more active teams when free agency opened last week, signing Malcolm Smith and Kyle Juszczyk to suprising big-money deals and bringing two veteran quarterbacks in house.

But does having Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley as competitive options under center preclude San Francisco from hiring a retread at QB, namely former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick?

As is the GM standard, Lynch implied on KNBR on Friday that anything is still possible at the QB position, saying the door is open to talk to Kaepernick about a return.

"(Kaepernick) was, in everyone's mind in this league, very close to signing a deal with a team at a really good number and it fell through, apparently," Lynch explained. "Here we are with two quarterbacks, but like we said, we're gonna look at every option. The likelihood of that happening has probably gone down significantly, but we're not going to close our mind or our options on anyone, including him."

"Where will Kaepernick land?" remains one of free agency's great mysteries. Will it be the QB-poor New York Jets, who have been linked to Jay Cutler and Josh McCown? The Buffalo Bills, seeking a backup for Tyrod Taylor? Or maybe the Cleveland Browns, in search of, well, anyone at QB?

There are still many depth charts left to be filled at the QB position, so it's too soon to close the book on Kaepernick finding a destination before the draft or mini camp. And while it's unlikely the divisive QB lands back in Santa Clara, we shouldn't write off Lynch, a first-year front office boss, making an unorthodox push for Kaepernick. Desperate teams adopt desperate measures.