Kendall Wright joins Chicago Bears on one-year deal

Chicago's offensive rebuild continued Saturday with the acquisition of a promising wide receiver on the cheap.

The Bears agreed to terms with former Titans wideout Kendall Wright on a one-year, $4 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed it agreed with Wright and offensive lineman Tom Compton. Wright was No. 59 on Around the NFL's Top 101 free agents list.

Wright takes the roster spot of the recently-departed All-Pro receiver Alshon Jeffery. Entering his sixth season since being drafted in the first round by Tennessee, Wright will get a fresh start on a "prove-it" deal in Chicago, alongside unproven options in Kevin White and Cameron Meredith.

Wright said in January that he was ready to be "free" of the Titans, with whom he saw his role gradually diminish following a breakout 2013 campaign. Fond of freelancing as a top target in Tennessee, it's unclear what role Wright will play with the Bears, but with the roster as thin as it is, there's room for upward mobility on the depth chart.

Through three days of free agency, Chicago has now added two receiving options -- the Bears acquired Markus Wheaton on Friday -- and a new quarterback, Mike Glennon. The offense in Chicago will be a young, inexperienced one, which will make it all the more intriguing come September.