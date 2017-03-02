2016 My Cause My Cleats: Xavier Rhodes and Jimbo Fisher connect to fight Farconi Anemia

When the pads come off, Xavier Rhodes keeps doing the work. Discover his and other NFL players' charitable causes in their own words at The Players' Tribune as part of a special My Cause My Cleats collaboration with NFL Media.

Below is an excerpt from Rhodes' discussion with Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher, which touches on the moment Rhodes discovered Fisher's son, Ethan, has Fanconi amenia and how he has since endeavored to help others with the disorder.

Jimbo Fisher

The first time I saw Xavier Rhodes play football was back in 2009 at a Florida State football camp for high schoolers. He was an 18-year-old wide receiver - a wide-eyed, fiery kid who didnât have an ounce of doubt about himself. He didn't care how many stars the other recruits had or who was ranked ahead of him. He played with aggression. He was out there flying around the field, catching passes and weaving through the defense ... and I had one thought: I;m gonna turn this guy into a corner.

Xavier Rhodes

Aw, Coach, no lie, I had always dreamt about playing wide receiver. That was my thing. I just wanted to catch touchdowns. So when you told me you wanted to make me a corner, I was mad as a dog.

Jimbo

Mad? You weren't just mad, you wanted to shoot me! Hahaha. I remember during spring practice before your first full season, I went up to you and said, "Look, try playing corner for three months. If it doesn't work, I'll move you back. I promise. But you gotta give this a try, because you can be something special." I knew that you had the speed and size to be a huge threat in the secondary. But, at first you weren't having it. About 10 minutes later, you crept back over to me with those big ol' puppy eyes and said, "Aw, Coach, Iâm sorry." I looked at you with a smile and said, "I know, buddy. Now get back out there and do your thing."

Xavier

Ha! I remember that. Iâm glad that you moved me to corner and unleashed my ball-tracking skills, 'cause things have seemed to have worked out.

Jimbo

They have. And you put the work in to make it happen. You earned it.

Xavier

Yeah. We had some good times in Tallahassee, too. An ACC championship, a few bowl wins - we had a lot of success, and you've kept it going.

Jimbo

Amen.

Xavier

That's why I think foregoing my senior year to enter the 2012 NFL draft was one of the hardest decisions I've ever made. It was so difficult to leave Florida State. You, the other coaches and the rest of the guys were like family - still are. And that's what I think about when I think about Florida State. Family. I remember how your boys, Trey and Ethan, used to always be around the program - out at practice, always hanging around the team - and how that set the tone for a family atmosphere. The rest of the players and I saw how you were with your kids, and it rubbed off on us. When you have your boys running around practice and whatnot ... it just feels like family. How are Trey and Ethan, anyway? How old are they now?

Jimbo

Well, Trey is 15, and Ethan is-

Xavier

Fifteen! My goodness. I remember when he was - how old was he when I first got there, eight or so? - running all over the sideline during practice, smacking guys on their helmets, screaming, hootin' and hollerin' like he was one of us. And, boy, the kid had energy. You had to have a cup of coffee to keep up with him. Trey would just talk, talk, talk. And he'd ask the darndest questions, too.

Jimbo

Ahhh, you hit the nail on the head with that one. Trey's very inquisitive. The kid's 15 going on 30 ... when you talk to him, it's like talking to an adult.

Xavier

And Ethanâs what now ... 11?

Jimbo

Yeah, and talk about a kid with energy...

Xavier

Oh, I know. I remember one time on the bus before a game, Ethan was sitting right next to me just going 100 miles per hour. He was always talking and bouncing around. And he was only like five years old at the time, too.

Jimbo

That sounds like him.

Xavier

But when I think about Florida State - and I think about family - one of the first things that comes to mind is a meeting before spring practice in 2011. The whole team had gathered in the auditorium, and when you came in, we were all expecting to hear one of your patented Coach Fisher talks. We expected to talk some football, talk about life, talk about what our goals were for the spring - to get better every day and prepare to compete for a national championship. We expected to be motivated and excited.

Instead, you told us about Ethan.

I don't think anybody on the team knew what Fanconi anemia was. We all looked at each other, like, "What? What is this? How bad is it?" I mean, you were our coach - our fearless leader - and we were a bunch of warriors. And when we saw you standing up there in front of the team, and we saw you trying to hold back your emotions ... it really hit us hard. Some guys put their heads in their hands and prayed. Some guys just sat there in disbelief, shocked and confused. Some guys cried. All the things you and your family probably did when you found out yourselves.

