Chiefs working to make Eric Berry highest-paid safety

Eric Berry might not have to worry about a prolonged contract negotiation after all.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday the Chiefs are negotiating a deal with Berry to make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. The sides are working hard at a deal, Rapoport added, which could be reached before Wednesday's deadline to franchise tag players.

This is a positive development for Berry, who was hit with the franchise tag last season and didn't sound particulary optimistic that a deal was close this past weekend. "I'm going to keep being patient because you never know," Berry said Sunday, via the Kansas City Star. "Last year I thought one thing and it didn't happen. So I'm not getting my hopes up; I'm looking at it logically."

If the Chiefs are able to reach a deal with Berry, they could use their franchise tag on defensive tackle Dontari Poe, Rapoport added. Keeping both Berry and Poe would be huge news for their defense.