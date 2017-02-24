Earl Mitchell signs with Niners on 4-year, $16M deal

Free-agent defensive tackle Earl Mitchell is headed to the Bay.

Mitchell has agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers on a four-year deal, the team announced Saturday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that Mitchell's contract is worth $16 million, according to a source informed of the situation.

Mitchell, who was due $4 million from the Miami Dolphins, will receive $5.5 million in 2017, Garafolo adds.

The veteran received interest from four teams (49ers, Seahawks, Falcons and Broncos) following his release from the Dolphins last week.

San Francisco seemed like the best fit for Mitchell as the team employs a 4-3 defense -- the same system he played in during his three-season stint in Miami.

After four years in Houston, Mitchell signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2014 and played in 37 games (21 starts) in three seasons with the Dolphins. He amassed 72 tackles (46 solo) and two sacks there.

The defensive tackle missed half of the 2016 campaign after being placed on injured reserve due to a lingering calf injury.