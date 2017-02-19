Cyrus Jones: I 'didn't feel a part of' Super Bowl win

On paper, Cyrus Jones is a Super Bowl champion, but the cornerback and punt returner feels otherwise.

"I'll never take credit for something I don't feel I contributed to," Jones told The Baltimore Sun. "I was part of the team, but I didn't feel a part of it."

Jones was selected in the second round (60th pick overall) by the New England Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Alabama product's rookie season wasn't without miscues. As a Patriot, Jones averaged 4.2 yards on 11 punt returns and fumbled five times.

Because his performance failed to mimic his collegiate play and a few snafus, Jones endured intense criticism from the New England faithful.

"What I did this year was not me," he said. "I don't care how anybody tries to sugarcoat it. Yes, I was a rookie. But I feel I should always be one of the best players on the field, no matter where I am."

Understandably so, Jones doesn't look at his rookie campaign as fondly as others in the 2016 draft class. As his Patriots teammates celebrated their epic comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, something else was stirring for Jones.

"But honestly, it was hell for me," he said. "That's the only way I can describe it. I didn't feel I deserved to be part of anything that was happening with the team. I felt embarrassed that these people probably thought they wasted a pick on me."

Jones is determined to become better for the impending 2017 season. He reportedly cancelled an already planned vacation and is opting to spend his offseason in the gym.

Sounds like Jones is embracing head coach Bill Belichick's "No days off" mantra.