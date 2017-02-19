Herschel Walker: Elliott helping make RBs vital again

The Dallas Cowboys' turnaround from 4-12 to 13-3 become arguably the top storyline of the 2016 season. The team's resurgence was greatly due to the play of a pair of rookies -- quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

And for former Cowboys legend Herschel Walker, Elliott's record-breaking season also meant the resurgence of the running back position.

Walker was presented with the Doak Walker Legacy Award on Saturday and spoke about the league's running back renaissance.

"They are and that's what we talked about yesterday," Walker said per The Dallas Morning News. "Even though they talk about the West Coast offense and all this stuff, to be honest, whenever you want to win the Super Bowl, who do you go to? The running back. Because you can pass the ball all you want to do, but when you want to win the game you better be able to run the ball and you better have that running back."

Walker also praised the young back's play during his rookie campaign.

"I love Zeke. I love his fire and the way he plays," he said. "Elliott loves to play football. It's amazing that he's carrying the ball 30-some times a day. People don't know, that's tough. And the guy comes back the next week and does the same thing and loves it. I was shocked that he's had the speed that he's had."