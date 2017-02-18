Former Dolphins DT Earl Mitchell to meet with 4 teams

Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Earl Mitchell is receiving interest from multiple teams days after his release.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Saturday that Mitchell has visits scheduled with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos beginning next week, per a source informed of the player's plans.

The Seahawks, 49ers and Falcons will all employ a 4-3 scheme this season -- the same system Mitchell played in during his three-season stint in Miami.

Mitchell signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2014 (after four with the Houston Texans) and played in 37 games (21 starts) in three seasons with the Dolphins. He amassed 72 tackles (46 solo) and two sacks there.

The defensive end missed half of the 2016 campaign after Mitchell was placed on injured reserve due to a lingering calf injury.