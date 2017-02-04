Terrell Owens reacts to not making Hall of Fame class

Terrell Owens, arguably the greatest wide receiver of his generation and second all-time in NFL receiving yards, was not selected for the Hall of Fame at NFL Honors on Saturday. The former San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles standout didn't take too kindly to being snubbed by voters for a second straight year.

Unfortunately I DID NOT MAKE IT again this year. Thanks to ALL my fans & supporters. #FlawedProcess â Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

When you align expectations with reality you will never be disappointed. To my family,fans & friends I'm a Hall Of Famer. #FlawedProcess â Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 4, 2017

HOF is a total joke. Honestly, doesn't mean anything to me to get in beyond this point. https://t.co/wJJ8vVSp9d â Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 5, 2017

Although the 2017 Hall of Fame Class -- LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, Kenny Easley, Jason Taylor, Morten Andersen and Jerry Jones -- is extremely worthy, it seems surprising that the man who is smack dab between Jerry Rice and Randy Moss is career receiving yards isn't wearing a gold jacket yet.

Let's look at Terrell Owens' career breakdown:

Second in NFL career receiving yards with 15,934.

Third in NFL career receiving touchdowns with 153.

Led NFL in touchdowns three seasons.

A five-time Associated Press First Team All-Pro.

Still, as impressive as his resume was, Owens wouldn't be the first prolific wide receiver to have to wait for entry into the Hall of Fame. Cris Carter had to wait six years before being elected.