NFL Network's Tomlinson, Warner, Davis react to HOF nods

The number of NFL Network analysts in the Pro Football Hall of Fame grew significantly on Saturday, with LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis and Kurt Warner joining the Class of 2017. Here, in their own words, each analyst shares his initial thoughts and feelings about this big day.

Terrell Davis, running back

Davis, a third-time finalist, was prolific in the postseason for the Denver Broncos, helping the team win back-to-back championships. He was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXII.

Reaction to Hall of Fame President David Baker's knock: "I prepared myself for both. I felt like there was something unique about this year, but you're not sure. You're waiting in the room -- it was longer than usual -- and I was wondering if that's a good sign or a bad sign. You're in the room with your family and you're nervous. You're trying to brace yourself or anticipate what the emotions will be when you hear the 'yes,' but also, when you hear the 'no.' You're in between and waiting for either to happen. When I heard the knock, my family and everyone stopped. The knock is a loud knock, so you know what it is. My heart just started pounding, like, 'Wait a minute.' You try to process the knock. We went to the door, and it was David there. I was like, 'Ahhh, you gotta be kidding me.' Like it happened. Then you're just filled with emotions. You can't process what just happened. I'm still trying to collect my thoughts, how I actually felt when it happened. Big relief."

LaDainian Tomlinson, running back

A first-time finalist, Tomlinson is fifth all-time in rushing yards (13,684), fifth in yards from scrimmage (18,456) and second in rushing touchdowns (145).

Reaction to Hall of Fame President David Baker's knock: "It was hard to think about anything, because there was a big eruption from all of my family [and] friends that were in the room, but I knew the significance of the knock at the door. My chest starting pumping, and I was hoping it was David, not just someone who was messing with me. When I opened the door and saw this guy who I knew was David Baker, man, I tell you, it was the greatest feeling of my life."

On sharing the moment with Warner and Davis: "It was truly amazing, because we are truly a family. We all get along. We love on each other and were pulling for each other. I certainly felt like it was Kurt's year and was very hopeful that it would be T.D.'s, as well. In the back of my mind, there was a thought, like, Man, I hope me and T.D. both get it. I know it's a long stretch, but it's possible. So when Dave told me when those two were in, I couldn't believe it. It's amazing."

Kurt Warner, quarterback

Warner is a two-time league MVP and Super Bowl XXXIV MVP. He was a third-time finalist.

Reaction to Hall of Fame President David Baker's knock: "I think the biggest thing with me is just the career. It kind of put the icing on the cake. A lot of people don't know (Hall of Fame President) David Baker was the commissioner of the [Arena Football League] when I played arena football. We have a history. We have a relationship. When you think about just the journey and where God's taken me, it kind of came together with the two of us [when he knocked on my door]. It was pretty cool."

On family support: "It's just unbelievable that my wife surprised me, because usually my boys come, but my girls have never been to a Super Bowl. To have her surprise me, and it plays out like this, 'cause you know ... You get this award, and you get a bust of you in the Hall of Fame, but there are so many people that have a piece of that. Of course, those seven kids and my wonderful wife have been here through it all. When people said you couldn't and you wouldn't, they've been here. You have to share it with them, and I'm just so blessed she surprised me and all of them were in that room when I got the knock."

On sharing the moment with Tomlinson and Davis: "It's so cool. I mean, L.T. is phenomenal, and he was more of a lock. The cool thing for me was, with T.D. and myself, we're guys where the argument was we didn't do it long enough. I think the recognition for both of us is not about how many moments you get. It's about what you do with those moments. So that to me is really special. It's really great, because friends that I have and love, I get to share this with them."