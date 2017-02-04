End Around  

Is this purgatory? Super Bowl nights are unpredictable

  • By Dan Hanzus
Listen, I'm not here to say you shouldn't propose to your girlfriend on the stage of a Super Bowl party, I'm just saying I'm surprised it happened.

That moment -- with Jenny McCarthy a few feet away from Tony and Amanda, by the way -- nicely summed up the fun randomness of the Leather & Laces party, held at Hughes Manor in Houston two days before Super Bowl LI. At one point in the evening, the following things were happening at the same time: 1) A woman in a wedding dress swayed back and forth 20 feet above the dance floor 2) Donnie Wahlberg was doing Donnie Wahlberg things 3) A guy was playing drums along with the DJ 4) A man was painting a full portrait of Muhammad Ali.

No embellishments here:

Um.

A thought-provoking question from one Instagram follower: "Are you in Purgatory?"

Oh, there was also a 9-foot-tall "Super Bowl Robot" walking around dancing with girls. I feel like I'm the real-life Linda Hamilton from T2: Judgment Day. Everyone thinks I'm crazy, but I'm the only one who can see the future destruction the machines will bring.

Humans trusting robots again. Deep sigh.

So yeah, this was a solid Super Bowl party -- and despite a roped-off bottle service area and the obligatory V.I.P. section (a given at these events) -- every guest had access to an open bar. As I touched on yesterday, if you are hosting your Super Bowl party in the three days leading up to the game and you have a cash bar, you are an emotional and financial terrorist.

The recipe for a good Super Bowl party isn't that complicated, really. Good music, energetic crowd, free booze. Go 3-for-3 there -- which Leather & Laces pulled off on Friday night -- and you can even withstand Donnie Wahlberg yelling into a microphone things like this:

"If you're not a Patriots fan, you're just jealous you aren't a Patriots fan!"

Wahlberg, I gotta feeling your whole family is going down. But that will have to wait until Sunday.

