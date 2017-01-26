Dolphins GM Grier: 'Important' to re-sign Kenny Stills

Ryan Tannehill's season-ending knee injury overshadowed a promising stretch run for the Miami Dolphins' young wide receivers.

The trio of Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills each finished with more than 700 yards, combining for 2,606 yards and 17 touchdowns on 192 receptions.

Although Stills is set to reach free agency, general manager Chris Grier hopes to re-sign the 24-year-old deep threat.

"Kenny is an important part. We traded for him before I was in this role. I traded for him," Grier said, via the team's official website. "He showed his value the second half of the year; he made a lot of big plays for us.

"It's a young group of receivers. Those guys all bring a different skill set, so it's a good group. So it's important for us to bring him back."

Stills is coming off a breakout season as a playmaker, finding the end zone a career-high nine times, including a stretch of four consecutive games with a score to close out the regular season.

Grier's comments suggest Miami's brass will sit down with Stills' representatives in an effort to hammer out a new contract before free agency opens in March.