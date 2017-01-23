Three-round mock draft: Deshaun Watson goes No. 1 to Browns

The 2017 Senior Bowl is kicking off with a series of practices this week and culminating with a game on Saturday, all live on NFL Network. Of course, this mock draft was written before many of the top college seniors started gathering in Mobile, Ala., for a week that could alter their draft positioning. It also comes before many other events -- like the scouting combine, free agency and pro days -- that will shape and re-shape this draft. With that said, here is an early look at the first three rounds and how the picks could play out in three months:
Note: The Vikings, who traded their first-round pick to the Eagles as part of the Sam Bradford deal, have the same record and strength of schedule as the Colts, so there's a tie for the 14th, 46th and 79th picks. A coin flip at a later date will determine which team picks first. Teams with the same record will rotate so that the team selecting first in Round 1 will select last in the following round:
Hue Jackson will love Watson's physical attributes and his leadership skills.
The 49ers get a difference-making pass rusher.
Trubisky is an accurate passer with athleticism. If the Bears want to keep up with Detroit and Green Bay in the division, they need a new quarterback.
Jacksonville has a couple of free agents up front, so Allen fits a probable need.
The Titans shore up the secondary by adding Adams.
Kizer has a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick. His potential makes it tough for quarterback-needy teams to pass him up.
Fournette's power and speed translate to an elite prospect, and the Panthers need to bring back their running game.
Thomas looked unblockable in Stanford's bowl game. Could be similar to J.J. Watt in that his best is yet to come.
No matter what quarterback the Bills trot out next season, in this scenario they would have two former Clemson studs to throw to in Sammy Watkins and Williams.
Barnett and Cameron Jordan would be a fearsome pair.
Larry Fitzgerald will retire soon, and Michael Floyd was jettisoned. Davis is the physical playmaker the Cardinals need.
With the best pass rushers off the board, the Colts take the best player available.
Desperate for help in the secondary, the Eagles find the draft's top corner waiting to be picked.
Jones is the sort of wiry-but-technically-strong corner the Ravens covet.
Pairing Delanie Walker and Njoku gives Marcus Mariota great options on every play.
Jameis Winston will like having a speed demon to throw to when Mike Evans is bracketed.
The line must improve no matter who is leading the offense at QB next year.
The Lions have had issues in the secondary for years. Wilson gives them a physical presence on the edge, and could move to safety as well.
Howard can be a safety valve for Ryan Tannehill and a good run blocker on the edge.
Ereck Flowers has been a liability for the Giants at left tackle.
Jack Del Rio wants an interior pass rusher. McDowell's length and quickness off the snap give him a chance to shine in that role.
Injuries and ineffectiveness have made tackle a need spot for the Texans.
Robinson will help Pete Carroll control the clock using the run game.
With Marcus Peters and Tabor on the field, it will be difficult for opposing quartebacks to find an open receiver.
Similar to Clay Matthews coming out, Watt is a one-year star with great potential.
Jarvis Jones and James Harrison will be free agents, so the Steelers will utilize McKinley's length and strength right away.
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns: Budda Baker, S, Washington
34. San Francisco 49ers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
35. Jacksonville Jaguars: Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy
36. Chicago Bears: Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU
37. Los Angeles Rams: Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
38. Los Angeles Chargers: Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri
39. New York Jets: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
40. Carolina Panthers: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson
42. New Orleans Saints: Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida
43. Philadelphia Eagles: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
44. Buffalo Bills: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
45. Arizona Cardinals: Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
46 (tie). Minnesota Vikings: Chad Hansen, WR, Cal
47. Baltimore Ravens: Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama
48 (tie). Indianapolis Colts: Carl Lawson, OLB, Auburn
49. Washington Redskins: Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Desmond King, DB, Iowa
51. Denver Broncos: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
52. Cleveland Browns: Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC
53. Detroit Lions: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
54. Miami Dolphins: Raekwon McMillan, ILB, Ohio State
55. New York Giants: Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson
56. Oakland Raiders: Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
57. Houston Texans: Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M
58. Seattle Seahawks: Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn
59. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Robinette, WR, Air Force
60. Dallas Cowboys: Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State
61. Green Bay Packers: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
62. Pittsburgh Steelers: ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama
63. Atlanta Falcons: Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois
64. New England Patriots: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
Round 3
65. Cleveland Browns: Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington
66. San Francisco 49ers: Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami
67. Chicago Bears: Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
68. Jacksonville Jaguars: Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
69. Tennessee Titans: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
70. New York Jets: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama
71. Los Angeles Chargers: Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple
72. Carolina Panthers: Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
73. Cincinnati Bengals: Damien Mama, G, USC
74. Philadelphia Eagles: Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma
75. Buffalo Bills: Howard Wilson, CB, Houston
76. New Orleans Saints: Corn Elder, CB, Miami
77. Arizona Cardinals: Marcus Williams, S, Utah
78. Baltimore Ravens: D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
79 (tie). Indianapolis Colts: Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama
79 (tie). Minnesota Vikings: Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell
81. Washington Redskins: Joe Mathis, OLB, Washington
82. Denver Broncos: Taylor Moton, G/T, Western Michigan
83. Tennessee Titans: Kevin King, CB, Washington
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington
85. Detroit Lions: Davon Godchaux, DT, LSU
86. Minnesota Vikings: Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple
87. New York Giants: Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
88. Oakland Raiders: Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU
89. Houston Texans: Jarod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech
90. Seattle Seahawks: Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh
91. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa
92. Dallas Cowboys: Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia
93. Green Bay Packers: De'Veon Smith, RB, Michigan
94. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dalvin Tomlinson, DE, Alabama
95. Atlanta Falcons: Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma
96. New England Patriots: Garrett Sickels, DE, Penn State
97. Denver Broncos (projected compensatory pick for loss of QB Brock Osweiler): Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina
98. Miami Dolphins (projected compensatory pick for loss of DE Olivier Vernon): Danny Isidora, G, Miami
99. Carolina Panthers (projected compensatory pick for loss of CB Josh Norman): Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee
100. Denver Broncos (projected compensatory pick for loss of DE Malik Jackson): Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State
