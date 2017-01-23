Three-round mock draft: Deshaun Watson goes No. 1 to Browns

The 2017 Senior Bowl is kicking off with a series of practices this week and culminating with a game on Saturday, all live on NFL Network. Of course, this mock draft was written before many of the top college seniors started gathering in Mobile, Ala., for a week that could alter their draft positioning. It also comes before many other events -- like the scouting combine, free agency and pro days -- that will shape and re-shape this draft. With that said, here is an early look at the first three rounds and how the picks could play out in three months:

Note: The Vikings, who traded their first-round pick to the Eagles as part of the Sam Bradford deal, have the same record and strength of schedule as the Colts, so there's a tie for the 14th, 46th and 79th picks. A coin flip at a later date will determine which team picks first. Teams with the same record will rotate so that the team selecting first in Round 1 will select last in the following round:

PICK 1 Deshaun Watson - QB, Clemson Hue Jackson will love Watson's physical attributes and his leadership skills.

PICK 2 Myles Garrett - OLB, Texas A&M The 49ers get a difference-making pass rusher.

PICK 3 Mitch Trubisky - QB, North Carolina Trubisky is an accurate passer with athleticism. If the Bears want to keep up with Detroit and Green Bay in the division, they need a new quarterback.

PICK 4 Jonathan Allen - DT, Alabama Jacksonville has a couple of free agents up front, so Allen fits a probable need.

PICK 5 Jamal Adams - S, LSU The Titans shore up the secondary by adding Adams.

PICK 6 DeShone Kizer - QB, Notre Dame Kizer has a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick. His potential makes it tough for quarterback-needy teams to pass him up.

PICK 7 Malik Hooker - S, Ohio State Hooker's range and ball skills are top-10 worthy.

PICK 8 Leonard Fournette - RB, LSU Fournette's power and speed translate to an elite prospect, and the Panthers need to bring back their running game.

PICK 9 Solomon Thomas - DE, Stanford Thomas looked unblockable in Stanford's bowl game. Could be similar to J.J. Watt in that his best is yet to come.

PICK 10 Mike Williams - WR, Clemson No matter what quarterback the Bills trot out next season, in this scenario they would have two former Clemson studs to throw to in Sammy Watkins and Williams.

PICK 11 Derek Barnett - DE, Tennessee Barnett and Cameron Jordan would be a fearsome pair.

PICK 12 Reuben Foster - ILB, Alabama Foster is an athletic defensive leader.

PICK 13 Corey Davis - WR, Western Michigan Larry Fitzgerald will retire soon, and Michael Floyd was jettisoned. Davis is the physical playmaker the Cardinals need.

PICK 14 Dalvin Cook - RB, Florida State With the best pass rushers off the board, the Colts take the best player available.

PICK 14 Marshon Lattimore - CB, Ohio State Desperate for help in the secondary, the Eagles find the draft's top corner waiting to be picked.

PICK 16 Sidney Jones - CB, Washington Jones is the sort of wiry-but-technically-strong corner the Ravens covet.

PICK 17 Jabrill Peppers - S, Michigan Washington needs a strong safety, and Peppers fits that bill.

PICK 18 David Njoku - TE, Miami Pairing Delanie Walker and Njoku gives Marcus Mariota great options on every play.

PICK 19 John Ross - WR, Washington Jameis Winston will like having a speed demon to throw to when Mike Evans is bracketed.

PICK 20 Forrest Lamp - OL, Western Kentucky The line must improve no matter who is leading the offense at QB next year.

PICK 21 Quincy Wilson - CB, Florida The Lions have had issues in the secondary for years. Wilson gives them a physical presence on the edge, and could move to safety as well.

PICK 22 O.J. Howard - TE, Alabama Howard can be a safety valve for Ryan Tannehill and a good run blocker on the edge.

PICK 23 Ryan Ramczyk - OT, Wisconsin Ereck Flowers has been a liability for the Giants at left tackle.

PICK 24 Malik McDowell - DT, Michigan State Jack Del Rio wants an interior pass rusher. McDowell's length and quickness off the snap give him a chance to shine in that role.

PICK 25 Garett Bolles - OT, Utah Injuries and ineffectiveness have made tackle a need spot for the Texans.

PICK 26 Cam Robinson - OT, Alabama Robinson will help Pete Carroll control the clock using the run game.

PICK 27 Teez Tabor - CB, Florida With Marcus Peters and Tabor on the field, it will be difficult for opposing quartebacks to find an open receiver.

PICK 28 Taco Charlton - DE, Michigan A pass rusher with size, just like Jerry Jones likes 'em.

PICK 29 T.J. Watt - OLB, Wisconsin Similar to Clay Matthews coming out, Watt is a one-year star with great potential.

PICK 30 Takkarist McKinley - OLB, UCLA Jarvis Jones and James Harrison will be free agents, so the Steelers will utilize McKinley's length and strength right away.

PICK 31 Dan Feeney - G, Indiana Shoring up the interior of the offensive line is a major need.

PICK 32 Zach Cunningham - ILB, Vanderbilt Bill Belichick will find a place to play for Cunningham.

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns: Budda Baker, S, Washington

34. San Francisco 49ers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

35. Jacksonville Jaguars: Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy

36. Chicago Bears: Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU

37. Los Angeles Rams: Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

38. Los Angeles Chargers: Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri

39. New York Jets: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

40. Carolina Panthers: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson

42. New Orleans Saints: Jarrad Davis, ILB, Florida

43. Philadelphia Eagles: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

44. Buffalo Bills: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

45. Arizona Cardinals: Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

46 (tie). Minnesota Vikings: Chad Hansen, WR, Cal

47. Baltimore Ravens: Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama

48 (tie). Indianapolis Colts: Carl Lawson, OLB, Auburn

49. Washington Redskins: Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Desmond King, DB, Iowa

51. Denver Broncos: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

52. Cleveland Browns: Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC

53. Detroit Lions: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State

54. Miami Dolphins: Raekwon McMillan, ILB, Ohio State

55. New York Giants: Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson

56. Oakland Raiders: Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama

57. Houston Texans: Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M

58. Seattle Seahawks: Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn

59. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Robinette, WR, Air Force

60. Dallas Cowboys: Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State

61. Green Bay Packers: Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA

62. Pittsburgh Steelers: ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama

63. Atlanta Falcons: Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois

64. New England Patriots: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma

Round 3

65. Cleveland Browns: Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

66. San Francisco 49ers: Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami

67. Chicago Bears: Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

68. Jacksonville Jaguars: Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech

69. Tennessee Titans: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

70. New York Jets: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

71. Los Angeles Chargers: Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple

72. Carolina Panthers: Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State

73. Cincinnati Bengals: Damien Mama, G, USC

74. Philadelphia Eagles: Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma

75. Buffalo Bills: Howard Wilson, CB, Houston

76. New Orleans Saints: Corn Elder, CB, Miami

77. Arizona Cardinals: Marcus Williams, S, Utah

78. Baltimore Ravens: D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

79 (tie). Indianapolis Colts: Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama

79 (tie). Minnesota Vikings: Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell

81. Washington Redskins: Joe Mathis, OLB, Washington

82. Denver Broncos: Taylor Moton, G/T, Western Michigan

83. Tennessee Titans: Kevin King, CB, Washington

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington

85. Detroit Lions: Davon Godchaux, DT, LSU

86. Minnesota Vikings: Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple

87. New York Giants: Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova

88. Oakland Raiders: Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU

89. Houston Texans: Jarod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech

90. Seattle Seahawks: Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh

91. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa

92. Dallas Cowboys: Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia

93. Green Bay Packers: De'Veon Smith, RB, Michigan

94. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dalvin Tomlinson, DE, Alabama

95. Atlanta Falcons: Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma

96. New England Patriots: Garrett Sickels, DE, Penn State

97. Denver Broncos (projected compensatory pick for loss of QB Brock Osweiler): Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

98. Miami Dolphins (projected compensatory pick for loss of DE Olivier Vernon): Danny Isidora, G, Miami

99. Carolina Panthers (projected compensatory pick for loss of CB Josh Norman): Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee

100. Denver Broncos (projected compensatory pick for loss of DE Malik Jackson): Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State

