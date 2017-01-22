Luke Bryan to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LI

The NFL announced Sunday that country music superstar Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI in Houston, which will be televised by FOX. Shortly before the formal announcement, Bryan posted a short video to Twitter, saying he was looking forward to the performance:

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah â Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017

Bryan, who is a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, has 17 No. 1 singles. He'll join an elite group of performer who have previously sang the anthem, including Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Beyonce, Garth Brooks and Whitney Houston.

Sorry, Luke but it'll be difficult to top Whitney's iconic performance at Super Bowl XXV.