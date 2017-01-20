2017 Wembley Stadium NFL game dates confirmed

The NFL locked down two of the four London games scheduled in 2017.

Both games to be staged at Wembley Stadium were confirmed by NFL Vice President of Football Communications Michael Signora on Friday:

The Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars tilt will take place Week 3, September 24.

The New Orleans Saints will face the Miami Dolphins the following week, on October 1.

Game times for each contest will be announced at a later date.

The NFL previously announced the four matchups -- the other two will take place Weeks 7 and 8 at Twickenham Stadium -- in the International Series.

The announcement locks in one game for four teams for next season. The NFL usually releases the full schedule around mid-April.