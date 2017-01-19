Jeremiah mock draft 1.0: 49ers, Jets, Texans fill QB needs

With the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft behind us, we finally have full view of the entire 2017 class, which, of course, only means one thing: Mock Draft Season is upon us. Approximately 100 days away from the real draft, here's the first iteration of how I could see the first round unfolding.

Note: The Vikings, who traded their first-round pick to the Eagles, have the same record and strength of schedule as the Colts, so there's a tie for the 14th pick. A coin flip at a later date will determine which team picks first.

RANK 1 BROWNS Myles Garrett - DE, Texas A&M: The Browns are in desperate need of a quarterback, but I think Garrett will be too tempting to pass up. He has all-pro talent and will be a perfect fit in Cleveland's new defensive scheme.

RANK 2 49ERS Mitch Trubisky - QB, North Carolina: The 49ers need to address the quarterback position and Trubisky has a very intriguing skill set. Trading down would also make a lot of sense because of the lack of talent on this roster.

RANK 3 BEARS Jonathan Allen - DT, Alabama: The Addition of Allen would give the Bears one of the best young defensive lines in the NFL. He can play multiple spots and is one of the most technically sound defensive linemen I've ever evaluated.

RANK 4 JAGUARS Jamal Adams - S, LSU: Adams is a tone-setter and would team up with Jalen Ramsey to give the Jaguars two superstars in the secondary. Jacksonville needs offensive line help, but Adams is too good to bypass.

RANK 5 TITANS Marshon Lattimore - CB, Ohio State: The Titans could add Corey Davis -- the draft's best receiver -- in this spot, but Lattimore is a special talent and fills a need on the roster. He has incredible cover skills and will match up well with the elite wideouts in the AFC South.

RANK 6 JETS DeShone Kizer - QB, Notre Dame: The Jets have a lot of quarterbacks on their roster but none as gifted as Kizer. He will need some time to develop but he has the size, arm talent and athleticism to become a reliable starting quarterback.

RANK 7 CHARGERS Malik Hooker - S, Ohio State: With the best ball skills of any safety I've ever evaluated, Hooker would benefit from the pass rush led by Joey Bosa. If Jason Verrett comes back healthy, this could quickly become one of the best secondaries in the NFL.

RANK 8 PANTHERS Leonard Fournette - RB, LSU: The Panthers need to take some pressure off of Cam Newton, and that's exactly what Fournette would do. He wasn't healthy during his final season at LSU, but his tape was still impressive. He is a true workhorse running back.

RANK 9 BENGALS Reuben Foster - LB, Alabama: The Bengals need to add more playmakers to their defense and Foster is one of the most explosive linebackers to come out in the last few years. He has similar range to Patrick Willis when he was coming out of Ole Miss.

RANK 10 BILLS Corey Davis - WR, Western Michigan: Davis is a complete receiver who would be an excellent complement to Sammy Watkins. His combination of route running, ball skills and toughness is outstanding.

RANK 11 SAINTS Tre'Davious White - CB, LSU: White is one of the most improved players in the country and played at a very high level in 2016. His ball skills and toughness would be a great addition to the Saints' defense.

RANK 12 BROWNS Dalvin Cook - RB, Florida St.: The Browns could look at Deshaun Watson with this pick, but Cook would be tough to pass up. He would fit beautifully in Hue Jackson's offense.

RANK 13 CARDINALS Sidney Jones - CB, Washington: Jones is one of the most reliable players in the entire draft class. He doesn't get the same amount of attention as some other cornerbacks, but he is very highly regarded by NFL evaluators.

RANK 14 COLTS Derek Barnett - DE, Tennessee: The Colts are in desperate need of a young edge rusher. Barnett has some tightness but his production speaks for itself.

RANK 14 EAGLES Mike Williams - WR, Clemson: Williams would instantly become their top weapon and give Carson Wentz some needed help. He could go much higher than 15, but if he's there, expect the Eagles to run the card up to the table.

RANK 16 RAVENS Quincy Wilson - CB, Florida: Wilson is a very talented press cornerback with excellent ball skills. He would upgrade the Ravens' secondary, teaming with Jimmy Smith to give Baltimore two of the biggest corners in the league.

RANK 17 REDSKINS Solomon Thomas - DE, Stanford: Thomas is a very dynamic interior pass rusher who I'd love to see line up next to Ryan Kerrigan in this defense. His motor never stops, and his performance against North Carolina and QB Mitch Trubisky in the Sun Bowl wowed NFL scouts.

RANK 18 TITANS David Njoku - TE, Miami: The Titans need to give Marcus Mariota some more weapons; Njoku has the highest upside of any tight end in the draft. He would team up with Delanie Walker to terrorize opposing safeties and linebackers.

RANK 19 BUCCANEERS Charles Harris - DE, Missouri: The Bucs hit a home run with the selection of Noah Spence in the 2016 draft. Harris would give them another fastball coming off the edge, taking their defense to another level.

RANK 20 BRONCOS Ryan Ramczyk - OT, Wisconsin The Broncos need to overhaul their offensive line. Ramczyk, the best tackle in the draft, would be a good start. Western Kentucky's Forrest Lamp would also be a good option with this selection.

RANK 21 LIONS Taco Charlton - DE, Michigan: Charlton is a rangy athlete who fits the mold the Lions look for in their edge rushers. He makes plays on all three downs.

RANK 22 DOLPHINS T.J. Watt - OLB, Wisconsin: Watt isn't as freaky as his older brother, J.J., but he is a very good football player. He is ultra-versatile, athletic and instinctive.

RANK 23 GIANTS Gerald Everett - TE, South Alabama: Get to know this name. Everett has a lot of similarities to Jordan Reed and he would crush it in the Giants' offensive system, surrounded by Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard.

RANK 24 RAIDERS Teez Tabor - CB, Florida: The Raiders are set on the offensive side of the ball but they could use some more playmakers in the secondary. Tabor gives up some plays but he also gets his hands on a lot of footballs.

RANK 25 TEXANS Deshaun Watson - QB, Clemson: The Brock Osweiler experiment hasn't worked. Watson could be long gone by this point in the draft, but if he's there, I'd expect the Texans to scoop him up.

RANK 26 SEAHAWKS Garett Bolles - OT, Utah: In 2016, the Seahawks used a top pick on an offensive lineman (OT Germain Ifedi), and I'd expect them to do the same thing in this year's draft. Bolles is a very athletic pass protector who shows some nastiness in the running game.

RANK 27 CHIEFS Jarrad Davis - LB, Florida: Derrick Johnson is 34 and coming off a torn Achilles. Davis is a very instinctive linebacker who has enough size to take on guards in the run game. He also has the speed to match up with tight ends and running backs in the passing game.

RANK 28 COWBOYS Takkarist McKinley - DE, UCLA: The Cowboys need pass rushers; they can no longer rely on Randy Gregory. McKinley has double-digit sack potential.

RANK 29 PACKERS Alvin Kamara - RB, Tennessee: Kamara is a name that's generating a lot of buzz in the scouting community. He's also a player who would fill a need for the Packers. He is a major mismatch for linebackers in the passing game.

RANK 30 STEELERS O.J. Howard - TE, Alabama: Howard is a seam-stretching tight end and he's also very reliable as a blocker in the run game. He would be a nice fit in Todd Haley's offense.

RANK 31 FALCONS Gareon Conley - CB, Ohio St.: Conley is a gifted athlete with excellent football awareness. The Falcons have quietly built a very good roster, which should allow them to take the best available player in this spot.

RANK 32 PATRIOTS Christian McCaffrey - RB, Stanford: Some players are perfectly suited to play in the Patriots' offense. McCaffrey's versatility, toughness and intelligence is exactly what Bill Belichick covets in the draft.

