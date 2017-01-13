Cam Robinson, Marlon Humphrey, ArDarius Stewart to enter draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Three of Alabama's most talented underclassmen -- cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left tackle Cam Robinson and WR ArDarius Stewart -- intend to apply for early eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

They announced their intentions on Friday at a press conference.

Humphrey (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) is a third-year sophomore who has started in the Crimson Tide secondary for the last two seasons. Known for his outstanding speed, he was a member of the Alabama track team as a freshman and was named one of College Football 24/7's fastest players in 2015. An AFC personnel director rates Humphrey as the top cornerback prospect in college football.

Humphrey made 36 tackles, three for losses, with two interceptions and five pass breakups in 14 games. He is the son of former Alabama RB Bobby Humphrey, who was a first-round pick in the 1989 supplemental draft by the Denver Broncos. Humphrey said he's been projected as a first-to-second round selection. Official feedback from the NFL College Advisory Committee provides players with grades of first round, second round, or a recommendation to return to school, but does not provide a range of multiple rounds in its draft grades. As such, Humphrey's first-to-second round projection figures to also include feedback from coach Nick Saban's NFL contacts, or other sources.

College underclassmen face a Monday deadline to apply for early draft eligibility.

Robinson (6-6, 327) is among the most talented left tackles in the college game, and has started for the Crimson Tide since he was a true freshman in 2014. He said on Friday that he received a first-round grade from the NFLCAC. He won the Jacobs Trophy as the SEC's top blocker in 2016. NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt suggested during the offseason that Robinson's talent is at least on par with that of Miami Dolphins first-round pick Laremy Tunsil from Ole Miss.

The timing of Robinson's decision appears to be good for his draft status among other offensive tackles, as it is expected to be a thin position in the draft. The last Alabama left tackle to be drafted in the first round was James Carpenter in 2011 (No. 25 overall), though the Seattle Seahawks moved him to guard.

Team executives will have questions for Robinson at the NFL Scouting Combine about his summer arrest in Louisiana on gun and drug charges, even though the case was later dismissed. UA coach Nick Saban defended Robinson's character following the arrest.

Stewart said he received a second-round grade from the NFLCAC. He led the Tide with 864 yards receiving and 8 touchdowns on 54 receptions this season.

