Los Angeles Rams to hire Wade Phillips as DC

Wade Phillips won't be retiring any time soon.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with Phillips to become the team's defensive coordinator. The news comes hours after the team announced Sean McVay as its new head coach.

Phillips, who will enter his 39th season in the league come fall, most recently served as the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator the last two seasons, including the team's Super Bowl 50 title run and victory over the Carolina Panthers.

In Los Angeles, he'll inherit a young Rams defense, featuring stars like defensive tackle Aaron Donald and defensive end Robert Quinn.

Phillips is known for his complex 3-4 defense while the Rams are best suited for a 4-3 scheme. The veteran said in an interview last year ahead of the Super Bowl that he's willing to adapt his style to fit his players' best traits -- something he'll have to do in L.A.

"We try to fit what the players can do in the defense rather than saying, 'OK, we're a 4-3 or we're a two-gap 3-4,'" Phillips said per The Denver Post. "We're a team where if a guy can stunt and rush the passer, we let him do that. If a guy is a power guy, we try to let him be that. It's all what individual players can do."

Phillips thanked the Broncos' organization via Twitter on Friday morningL